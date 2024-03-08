Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bronx native and genre bending artist Kayne the Lovechild is a true testament to artistry. His ability to channel his world and let it be embodied within his music speaks volume to his journey. Kayne's newest single and music video, “Banjee Girls” directed by Katie Paul is a love letter to all the women and femme presenting people in his life as well as an ode to ballroom culture.

This visual masterpiece features legendary global club legend Kevin Aviance and turns a Brooklyn supermarket into a full ball embellished by voguers and exquisite style only a true New Yorker could exude.

Kayne kicks off the video in luxurious blond finger waves and softly bellows, “When you meet me, you have no other choice but to respect me”, setting the tone that Kayne the Lovechild did not come to play. From his drilling bars pounding on the infectious beat perfectly to the plethora of avant garde fashions throughout the video, Kayne showcases the pure essence of the talent he possesses.

About KAYNE THE LOVECHILD:

Fearless. Authentic. Revolutionary. It was James Baldwin that said, “Artists are here to disturb the peace.” Enter singer-rapper-songwriter Kayne the Lovechild. He embodies that defying spirit, pressing against the industry status quo and altering the landscape of modern music by being himself. From the way he creates and delivers his audible art, to the unapologetic way he identifies as a gay, black man, KTLC is not just an entertainer, he is an experience.

The Bronx, NY native was born into music. His dad was a percussionist and his mom, a choir singer. The soundtrack to his childhood was an eclectic mix of classic and hard rock (Led Zeppelin, AC/DC), pop (Hall & Oates) and neo-soul (Lauryn Hill). He embraced them all but his roots remained firmly planted in soul and rhythm & blues.

Growing up, KTLC also gravitated towards art and film. He was fascinated by the combination of different materials used in mixed media artwork, as well as the escapism aspect of Tim Burton and Quentin Tarantino movies. KTLC possesses a divinely gifted voice so rich in emotional rawness and vulnerability, it is an instrument within itself. His captivating sound, a masterful blend of genres that include soul, r&b and hip-hop, enchants every audience who hears it.

KTLC reached a career breaking point when he felt creatively defeated. On the verge of taking a 9-to-5, he accepted an opportunity to travel to Atlanta and ghostwrite for an emerging rapper. Due to his dynamic pen game, KTLC was offered a publishing deal by music executive Ray Daniels of RAYDAR Entertainment; however a few days later, while attending a music showcase, KTLC's musicality was put to the test by Daniels. His presence was being demanded for an impromptu performance.

In regal flair, he sat criss-crossed center stage and engulfed the audience with emotional riffs and elegant harmonies. While the crowd was still quiet, in awe of the magic they had just witnessed, felt and heard, Daniels instantly added KTLC to his roster.

An advocate for diversity, inclusion and love, Kayne the Lovechild is becoming an indomitable creative force putting listeners in touch with their own feelings. “I'm not here to fit into anyone's box. There's so much beauty in being yourself; everybody is different and special. When we realize and accept that, we can be better people, for ourselves, others and humankind as a whole.”