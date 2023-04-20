Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Video: Kali Uchis Shares 'Moonlight' Video Before Returning to Coachella This Weekend

The song is taken from Uchis’ new album, Red Moon In Venus.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis unveils the Colin Tilley and Sarah McColgan-directed video for "Moonlight" today. The song is taken from Uchis' new album, Red Moon In Venus, which became her first top 10 charting album after debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200. It's out now via Geffen Records to widespread critical acclaim.

This past weekend, Uchis took the mainstage at Coachella as one of the festival's top-billed performers, bringing out surprise guests Tyler, The Creator, Omar Apollo and Don Toliver. One of the most celebrated sets of the weekend, the Los Angeles Times praised how Uchis "entranced the crowd with her R&B balladry, performing her songs with the coy, Old Hollywood allure of burlesque icons," while Rolling Stone raved that she "mesmerized the crowd with her luxe brand of R&B." Uchis will return to Coachella this weekend.

Additionally, Uchis will embark on a headline North American tour later this month-with nearly every date sold out-including nights at New York's Radio City Music Hall, Chicago's Aragon Ballroom, San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and more-see full routing below and get tickets here. The headline dates follow performances at Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil and Estéreo Picnic in Colombia.

Furthermore, Uchis is nominated for Best Artist - Pop at this year's Latin American Music Awards, and stars in H&M Studio's Spring campaign.

Red Moon In Venus includes collaborations with Summer Walker, Don Toliver and Omar Apollo and tracks "Moonlight," which V Magazine called "woozy and delectable," and "I Wish You Roses," which PAPER lauded as "luxurious" and "immaculately produced."

Uchis is a Grammy Award, Billboard Latin Music Award, Billboard Music Award, American Music Award, Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud winner and Variety Hitmakers honoree. Her 2021 smash hit "telepatía" has been streamed more than 2 billion times to date and is the Billboard Hot 100's longest running Spanish song by a solo act this decade with a 23-week streak.

Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis rose to prominence with Por Vida in 2015, following it up with her critically acclaimed 2018 debut album, Isolation. Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with SZA, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Diplo, Major Lazer, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more and has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia, Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.

KALI UCHIS LIVE

April 23-Indio, CA-Coachella
April 25-Austin, TX-Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park-SOLD OUT*
April 26-Houston, TX-713 Music Hall-SOLD OUT*
April 27-Irving, TX-The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*
April 30-Miami, FL- FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*
May 1-Orlando, FL-Hard Rock Live Orlando-SOLD OUT*
May 2-Atlanta, GA-Coca-Cola Roxy-SOLD OUT*
May 4-New York, NY-Radio City Music Hall-SOLD OUT*
May 5-New York, NY-Radio City Music Hall-SOLD OUT*
May 7-Philadelphia, PA-The Met Philadelphia-SOLD OUT*
May 9-Washington, D.C.-The Anthem-SOLD OUT*
May 10-Boston, MA-MGM Music Hall at Fenway-SOLD OUT*
May 12-Toronto, ON-Coca-Cola Coliseum-SOLD OUT*
May 14- Detroit, MI-The Fillmore*
May 15- Chicago, IL-Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom-SOLD OUT*
May 16-Chicago, IL-Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom-SOLD OUT*
May 18-Denver, CO-Fillmore Auditorium-SOLD OUT*
May 21-Portland, OR-Keller Auditorium-SOLD OUT*
May 23-Vancouver, BC-UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*
May 24-Seattle, WA-WAMU Theater-SOLD OUT*
May 26-San Francisco, CA-Bill Graham Civic Auditorium-SOLD OUT
May 28-Las Vegas, NV-The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas-SOLD OUT
May 30-Phoenix, AZ-Arizona Financial Theatre-SOLD OUT
* with RAYE



Michael Major


