Video: Franz Ferdinand Release Live Performance of 'Hooked'

With their evergreen hit “Take Me Out” having just passed the one billion Spotify streams mark, Franz Ferdinand have shared a live performance video for their latest single, "Hooked."

Taken from their new studio album, The Human Fear, which made the U.K. top 3 on release in early January, the video for “Hooked” was shot during the band’s recent trip to Mexico in October at Frontón, Mexico City.

Additionally, having completed sold-out tours in Mexico, South America and U.S. at the end of last year, and most recently played a short run of SOLD OUT out-store shows around the album release, they begin a UK / EU headline tour in February with a North American leg kicking off in March. They’ve added a headline shown in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on March 29 to the previously announced dates.

The full list of shows is as follows:

UK/EU

February 14, 2025 – Aula Magna – LISBON (SOLD OUT)

February 15, 2025 – Sala Pelican – A CORUNA (SOLD OUT)

February 17, 2025 – La Riviera – MADRID (SOLD OUT)

February 18, 2025 – Razzmatazz – BARCELONA (SOLD OUT)

February 20, 2025 – Fabrique – MILAN (SOLD OUT)

February 21, 2025 – X-Tra – ZURICH

February 22, 2025 – Muffathalle – MUNICH (SOLD OUT)

February 24, 2025 – Huxleys Neue Welt – BERLIN (SOLD OUT)

February 25, 2025 – Progresja – WARSAW

February 27, 2025 – La Cigale – PARIS (SOLD OUT)

February 28, 2025 – Die Kantine – COLOGNE (SOLD OUT)

March 1, 2025 – De Roma – ANTWERP (SOLD OUT)

March 3, 2025 – Paradiso – AMSTERDAM (SOLD OUT)

March 5, 2025 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – LONDON

March 6, 2025 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – LONDON

March 7, 2025 – Barrowland – GLASGOW (SOLD OUT)

NORTH AMERICA

March 24, 2025 – Showbox Sodo – SEATTLE, WA *

March 25, 2025 – Commodore – VANCOUVER, BC (SOLD OUT) *

March 26, 2025 – Commodore – VANCOUVER, BC *

March 28, 2025 – Warfield – SAN FRANCISCO, CA *

March 29, 2025 – The Wiltern – LOS ANGELES, CA *

March 31, 2025 – The Grand – SALT LAKE CITY, UT *

April 3, 2025 – Midland – KANSAS CITY, MO *

April 4, 2025 – The Fillmore – MINNEAPOLIS, MN *

April 5, 2025 – The Vic – CHICAGO, IL *

April 7, 2025 – Anthem – WASHINGTON, D.C. *

April 8, 2025 – The Fillmore – PHILADELPHIA, PA *

April 10, 2025 – Brooklyn Paramount – BROOKLYN, NY *

April 11, 2025 – The Paramount – HUNTINGTON, NY *

April 12, 2025 – Orpheum – BOSTON, MA *

April 14, 2025 – M Telus – MONTREAL, QB * (SOLD OUT)

April 15, 2025 – History – TORONTO, ON * (SOLD OUT)

* w/ Telescreens

UK/EU

April 19, 2025 – Benicassim Festival – SPAIN

May 2, 2025 – Warm Up Festival – SPAIN

May 30, 2025 – Hamburg Stadtpark Open Air – GERMANY

May 31, 2025 – Maifield Derby Festival – GERMANY

June 6, 2025 – La Coopérative de Mai, Clermont-Ferrand – FRANCE

June 8, 2025 – Art Rock Festival – FRANCE

June 12, 2025 – Santiago de Compostela, O Son do Camino – SPAIN

June 14, 2025 – Neuchatel Openair Festival – SWITZERLAND

July 2, 2025 – Pause Guitarer Festival – FRANCE

July 9, 2025 – Zuiderparktheater, Den Haag – NETHERLANDS

July 11, 2025 – Bospop Festival – NETHERLANDS

July 13, 2025 – TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal, Utrecht – NETHERLANDS

July 18, 2025 – Gurtenfestival – SWITZERLAND

July 25, 2025 – Forest Festival – IRELAND

July 26, 2025 – Tramlines – SHEFFIELD

July 27, 2025 – Truck Festival – OXFORD

August 1, 2025 – Santander Festival – SPAIN

August 3, 2025 – Y Not Festival – DERBY

August 8, 2025 – Sonorama Ribera, Aranda de Duero – SPAIN

August 10, 2025 – Boardmasters Festival – NEWQUAY

August 13, 2025 – SWG3 Yard – GLASGOW

August 16, 2025 – Paredes De Coura, Porto – PORTUGAL

August 22, 2025 – Cooltural Festival – SPAIN

August 24, 2025 – Roi Arthur Festival – FRANCE

August 28, 2025 – AMA Music Festival – ITALY

August 29, 2025 – Villa Torlonia, Cesena – ITALY

August 30, 2025 – Roma Summer Fest – ITALY

Franz Ferdinand signed to Domino in May 2003 and released their first single, “Darts Of Pleasure” shortly after. Second single “Take Me Out” exploded onto the international stage, putting the band firmly on the global map and was a precursor to their eponymous debut album which went on to sell over 5 million copies worldwide.

Artistically always forging forward, their following albums, You Could Have It So Much Better (2005), Tonight: Franz Ferdinand (2009), Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action (2013) and Always Ascending (2018) all offered a new take on the Franz template and saw them work with some of the most pioneering producers around including Dan Carey, Joe Goddard and Alexis Taylor of Hot Chip, Todd Terje and Philippe Zdar.

Their music continues to resonate globally and over the course of nearly two decades they’ve become, commercially and critically, one of the biggest UK bands globally, selling over 10 million albums, 2.5 billion streams to date, 14 platinum albums, winning GRAMMY-equivalent BRIT Awards, Ivor Novello songwriting awards & the esteemed Mercury Music Prize - along with multiple GRAMMY nominations - and selling 6 million tickets for their incendiary live show worldwide which have included headline slots at festivals such as Reading & Leeds, Rock En Seine, Primavera and All Points East. A greatest hits compilation Hits To The Head, released in 2022, was a potent reminder of how universal and loved many of their songs have been.

Photo credit: Carlos Oliva

