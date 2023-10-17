Video: Devon Gilfillian Shares New 'Love You Anyway' Music Video

Breakout soul artist Devon Gilfillian has shared the official music video for his latest single, “Love You Anyway,” the title track from his “must-hear sophomore album” (The Tennessean), released earlier this year via Fantasy. The new video begins by asking “What changes do you want to see in the world?” before Gilfillian delivers the emotional song, a melodic anthem of warmth, acceptance and healing.

Just recently, Gilifillian released a version of the track featuring up-and-coming indie singer-songwriter Sammy Rae.

“My dream is for this song to bring all communities together to have a conversation,” said Gilfillian. “There’s so much hate in this world that we could lessen just truly getting to know each other. I know it may be idealistic, but I hope this song brings some change and light to the world.”

Love You Anyway has so far amassed over 3 million streams and hit #1 on the College Radio Soul/R&B chart. The album’s first single, “All I Really Wanna Do,” a Top 5 hit at Triple A radio, was named one of Rolling Stone’s ‘Best Songs of 2023 So Far’ and was included on both The New York Times’ “Morning Spring 2023” official playlist and CBS Morning’s official playlist “Mixtape.”

Gilfillian is currently on a headlining tour across the country. The Love You Anyway Tour, which kicked off last month and included a special hometown performance at Philadelphia’s Brooklyn Bowl, will include an evening at the Los Angeles’ legendary Troubadour, on October 27th. The headline tour will wrap on October 28th in Phoenix, AZ before Gilfillian begins a run of dates supporting My Morning Jacket on November 3rd. Gilfilian will end 2023 with a special New Year’s Eve show at the Eastside Bowl in his adopted hometown, Nashville, TN. Full itinerary below. For more information, visit devongilfillian.com.

Gilfillian has appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, CBS Saturday Morning, the GRAMMYS’ “Positive Vibes Only” series, and has received acclaim from Rolling Stone, People Magazine, Relix, No Depression, Rated R&B, Paste, and American Songwriter, among many others.

Devon Gilfillian - Love You Anyway Tour Dates:

OCT 18 - Boise, ID - 9th St. Paralle

OCT 19 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

OCT 21 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

OCT 24 - Healdsburg, CA - Little Saint

OCT 25 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe du Nord

OCT 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

OCT 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

NOV 03 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre (supporting My Morning Jacket)

NOV 04 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre (supporting My Morning Jacket)

NOV 07 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre (supporting My Morning Jacket)

NOV 09 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre (supporting My Morning Jacket)

NOV 10 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre (supporting My Morning Jacket)

NOV 11 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre (supporting My Morning Jacket)

DEC 31 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl