Video: Danny González, AG Orloz & More Join Together for #BETHELOVE

The Peruvian animator Jorge Cáceres joined the project with a retro art that represents the project participants in full celebration of Christmas.

Dec. 27, 2022  

For the third year in a row, singers Danny González and AG Orloz join together with the Mexican singer Israel Zarzosa (former participant of La Voz México) and a group of acting friends to bring joy and promote positive feelings, in the middle of Christmas. With the hashtag #BETHELOVE and a tribute to Reik and Yatra (with a fusion of the songs "Un año" and I believe in you", Danny and AG joined up with the Mexican singer Israel Zarzosa to promote love, in times of continuous changes after the pandemic.

Watch below!


On this occasion, the Peruvian animator Jorge Cáceres joined the project with a retro art that represents the project participants in full celebration of Christmas, from the Caribbean beaches.


"Although it is a simple and unpretentious project, it has always been a delight to be able to create it and thus bring joy, in the face of the bombardment of negative news that surrounds us. We recorded the first in Old San Juan and in the Cathedral and the second, since the confinement, with images of the Christmas celebration from Mexico, Puerto Rico and the United States. On this occasion, we created a small musical gift with caricatures (with a "retro" tone, Jorge's idea) to remember that "in the middle of Christmas and the rest of the year, love is stronger." (AG Orloz).



Homeboy Sandman Announces 13 Straight Days of New Music Photo
Homeboy Sandman Announces 13 Straight Days of New Music
Prolific rapper Homeboy Sandman is back with new music in the form of his upcoming project 12 Days of Christmas & Dia de Los Reyes. Homeboy Sandman will be releasing a song per day beginning on December 25th with lead single “First Day of Christmas.” The complete album 12 Days of Christmas & Dia de Los Reyes will be released via Dirty Looks.
Mariah the Scientist Releases New Single Christmas in Toronto Photo
Mariah the Scientist Releases New Single 'Christmas in Toronto'
The latest singles follow Mariah’s 2022 EP Buckles Laboratories Presents: The Intermission. The four-song release, like all of Mariah’s music, shows her innate ability to craft catchy-yet-relatable songs about the complicated nature of modern love. The EP has over 13 million streams including single “Spread Thin” which is currently going viral.
Shaggy and Kes Set The Mood For Carnival 2023 Photo
Shaggy and Kes Set The 'Mood' For Carnival 2023
GRAMMY-Award winning performer, songwriter and producer Shaggy has set the 'Mood' for Carnival with his new release featuring Kes.  
The Marley Brothers Announce 4/20 Celebration at Red Rocks Photo
The Marley Brothers Announce 4/20 Celebration at Red Rocks
The Marley Brothers - Stephen, Ziggy, Damian, Julian, and Ky-Mani join together for an unforgettable debut at Red Rocks Amphitheatre performing classic songs from Bob Marley's catalog as well as Marley Brothers originals.

