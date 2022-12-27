Video: Danny González, AG Orloz & More Join Together for #BETHELOVE

For the third year in a row, singers Danny González and AG Orloz join together with the Mexican singer Israel Zarzosa (former participant of La Voz México) and a group of acting friends to bring joy and promote positive feelings, in the middle of Christmas. With the hashtag #BETHELOVE and a tribute to Reik and Yatra (with a fusion of the songs "Un año" and I believe in you", Danny and AG joined up with the Mexican singer Israel Zarzosa to promote love, in times of continuous changes after the pandemic.

Watch below!



On this occasion, the Peruvian animator Jorge Cáceres joined the project with a retro art that represents the project participants in full celebration of Christmas, from the Caribbean beaches.



"Although it is a simple and unpretentious project, it has always been a delight to be able to create it and thus bring joy, in the face of the bombardment of negative news that surrounds us. We recorded the first in Old San Juan and in the Cathedral and the second, since the confinement, with images of the Christmas celebration from Mexico, Puerto Rico and the United States. On this occasion, we created a small musical gift with caricatures (with a "retro" tone, Jorge's idea) to remember that "in the middle of Christmas and the rest of the year, love is stronger." (AG Orloz).