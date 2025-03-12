Video: BLONDSHELL Performs 'T&A' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On May 2, Blondshell (Sabrina Teitelbaum) will release her highly anticipated sophomore album, If You Asked For A Picture, via Partisan Records. Last night she performed the album’s crushingly catchy single “T&A” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Watch the performance here!

Blondshell announced If You Asked For A Picture to much fanfare with the release of “T&A,” and recently dropped the equally well-received “Two Times,” a track that highlights Teitelbaum at her most tender, stripped-back, and introspective, featuring acoustic guitar and piano-driven melodies. Returning to the studio with producer Yves Rothman, the upcoming album brims with an urgency, ambition, and devastating potency hinted at on Blondshell’s 2023 self-titled debut, the specificity, self-examination, and nonchalant humor of which turned her into one of the most lauded new artists in recent memory. Pre-order If You Asked For A Picture HERE.

To support the LP, Blondshell will hit the road this May for her “If You Asked For A Tour” headline run. The tour includes a sold-out show at The 9:30 Club in DC and Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY. It also makes stops across North America in cities including Seattle, Chicago, Washington, DC, and more. Blondshell will then head overseas for a string of UK and EU dates in September. Blondshell will receive support from Jahnah Camille, Meg Elsier and Daffo across each leg of the US leg. All dates are below and for more information, please visit here.

If You Asked For A Picture’s title borrows its title from a 1986 poem by the cherished American writer Mary Oliver, titled “Dogfish.” In it, Oliver grapples with the idea of telling one’s own story: how much to share, how much to keep for oneself — all questions Teitelbaum asked herself while writing the forthcoming LP. “There’s a part of the poem that says: ‘I don’t need to tell you everything I’ve been through. It’s just another story of somebody trying to survive,’” Teitelbaum says. “Something I love about songs is that you’re showing a snapshot of a person or a relationship, and showing a glimpse into a story can be just as important as trying to capture the entire thing. Sometimes it’s even truer to the entire picture than if you tried to write everything down.”

If You Asked For A Picture is alive with a more vital nuance both sonically and thematically, gesturing towards a deeper autobiographical story that taps into something painfully universal without being too overt. Teitelbaum explains, “The first record feels really black-and-white to me. This record has more questions.”

In the studio, Teitelbaum found herself confident and at home like never before, trusting her instincts as she developed an almost telekinetic shorthand with producer Yves Rothman. The result is a record of astounding sonic range – including sky-scraping ballads and colossal hooks that soar over waves of distortion, mixing layered textures and harmonic flourishes, or making unexpected hairpin turns between them. Primary among her production touchstones were unexpected curveballs like Queens of the Stone Age’s Rated R and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Californication. Teitelbaum reveled in appropriating those hyper-masculine aesthetics for her uncompromising examinations of young womanhood, playing with performances of gender in rock. “It’s empowering for me to use sonic references that feel reserved for men,” she explains.

Blondshell’s self-titled 2023 debut unleashed a swiss-army-knife writing style that gets under your skin: songs that are as visceral and anthemic as pop music with all the specificity, self-examination, and nonchalant humor of the best indie rock — songs you want to let crash over you, even as their strength is too concrete to be washed away. The release garnered her critical acclaim and a devoted fan base, She has since toured relentlessly, playing 150+ shows including major festivals and a tour with Liz Phair, on top of her own sold-out headline dates. In Summer 2024, she made appearances at high profile festivals including Governors Ball, Glastonbury, and Lollapalooza. Rolling Stone remarked that her “shows reliably give a sense of catharsis to attendees, and to Teitelbaum herself.”

In support of the album, she performed on The Tonight Show and CBS Saturday and the album garnered countless year-end accolades and landed on Obama’s Best Songs of 2023 list. In 2024, Blondshell released the standalone single “Docket” featuring Bully, which landed on NPR, Rolling Stone, and Esquire’s top songs of the year, and she was featured on A24’s Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads Stop Making Sense, covering the band’s “Thank You For Sending Me An Angel”.

In the time since Blondshell, the image of Teitelbaum’s life has changed considerably. As the accolades accrued she spent more time on the road than at home. This rootlessness naturally impacted Teitelbaum’s relationships with others and with herself. “When you travel a lot, you see different possibilities for who you can be,” Teitelbaum says. “So there were a lot more questions coming up. What do I want my life to look like? Maybe it’s just the nature of being two years older, but I’m more comfortable with nuance now, and I’m more comfortable with gray areas.” There’s an open-endedness to where If You Asked For A Picture lands: it’s a no-skips, triumphant sophomore record that captures the unresolved process of figuring out who you are, too wise to suggest that it has a definitive answer.

U.S TOUR DATES

5/28/25 – Belly Up Tavern – San Diego, CA ^

5/30/25 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA ^

5/31/25 – August Hall – San Francisco, CA ^

6/2/25 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR ^

6/3/25 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA ^

6/6/25 – Soundwell – Salt Lake City, UT ^

6/8/25 – Gothic Theatre – Denver, CO (Venue Upgrade) ^

6/11/25 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN *

6/13/25 – Metro – Chicago, IL *

6/14/25 – Skully's Music Diner – Columbus, OH *

6/16/25 – Phoenix Concert Theater – Toronto, ON * (Venue Upgrade)

6/17/25 – Theatre Fairmount – Montreal, QC *

6/19/25 – Royale – Boston, MA % (Venue Upgrade)

6/20/25 – Brooklyn Steel – New York, NY % (Venue Upgrade) SOLD OUT

6/21/25 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA %

6/24/25 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC % SOLD OUT

6/26/25 – Orange Peel – Asheville, NC %

6/27/25 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA %

6/28/25 – Basement East – Nashville, TN %

^ support from Jahnah Camille

* support from Meg Elsier

% support from Daffo

EU/UK TOUR DATES

7/10/25 - Madrid, ES @ MadCool Festival

7/12/25 - Trancin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

7/13/25 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle &

9/2/25 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory + (Venue Upgrade)

9/4/25 - Manchester, UK @ New Century +

9/6/25 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU + (Venue Upgrade)

9/7/25 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club +

9/8/25 - Bristol, UK @ SWX +

9/10/25 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk +

9/11/25 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton + (2nd Night Added)

9/12/25 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton +

9/14/25 - Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef#

9/15/25 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo #

9/17/25 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique #

9/18/25 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin #

9/20/25 - Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

9/21/25 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA #

9/23/25 - Berlin, DE @ Hole44 #

9/25/25 - Cologne, DE @ Helios37 #

& with Queens of the Stone Age

+ support from Westside Cowboy

# support from Francis of Delirium

Photo credit: ABC/Randy Holmes

