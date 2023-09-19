Video: A$AP Twelvyy Performs 'You Know The Name' on Vevo's CTRL

1
Devendra Banhart Releases 'Fireflies' From New Album Out Friday
Devendra Banhart has released “Fireflies,” the newest track taken from his upcoming album Flying Wig. The accompanying visualizer features Anthony Ivancich and Julia Crockett - two pillars of the Stud Country Queer Country Western Dancing community - two stepping through Los Angeles' Club Bahia as Devendra and Mel Shimkavitz look on.
K.Flay Announces 'MONO: Live in Stereo' 2024 North American Tour
K.Flay announces her MONO: Live in Stereo 2024 North American Headline Tour today. The March run is a series of underplays in seven major cities with each stop featuring two intimate nights in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, and San Francisco. The tour is in support of her new full-length studio album MONO.
LA3C Featuring Headliners Erykah Badu and Herbie Hancock Returns
Additional performances by Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin, Marc Rebillet, Sudan Archives, Fred Armisen, Lonnie Holley, Aja Monet, Pauli the PSM, Novena Carmel, Shabazz Palaces, Yrsa Daley-Ward with The Josh Craig, Acyde, Siobhan Bell, Kilo Kish, Salami Rose Joe Louis, Def Rain and pop-up performances by Feels Like Floating.
YOSHIKI to Be First Japanese Artist to be Honored by TCL Chinese Theatre
YOSHIKI's feature documentary film YOSHIKI: Under the Sky had its L.A. premiere at the Chinese Theatre later that evening. The film is YOSHIKI's directorial debut, and features powerful live performances by The Chainsmokers, St. Vincent, Sarah Brightman, Scorpions, Jane Zhang, Lindsey Stirling, Nicole Scherzinger, and more.