Video: A$AP Twelvyy Performs 'You Know The Name' on Vevo's CTRL

A$AP Twelvyy is back with another live session! After his album's release, Kids Gotta Eat, Twelvyy stopped by Vevo's offices to perform his single "You Know The Name."

Today, A$AP Twelvyy's performance of "You Know The Name" is featured on Vevo's CTRL Live Session, showcasing his talent and captivating stage presence for a memorable experience that will engage audiences worldwide.

ASAP Twelvyy's in-studio performance at Vevo's CTRL session showcased his remarkable artistry as he effortlessly delivered his music with raw emotion and precision.

Watch the performance here: