Victor Ray Sets Debut 'I Am.' North American Tour

Fast rising R&B/soul phenomenon Victor Ray will embark on a debut headline tour of North America, kicking off at West Hollywood’s storied Troubadour on May 14th. Tickets are on sale now HERE for the four-date run which includes stops in Chicago and Toronto before wrapping up in Brooklyn, NY on May 19th. The I AM. NORTH AMERICA TOUR follows the release of the UK-based singer/songwriters forthcoming I WILL. EP, out via Capitol Records on April 11th.

With his passionate powerhouse vocals and gift for evocative storytelling, Victor is known to make an impression both in studio and onstage. He’s steadily been playing bigger and bigger venues abroad over the past year, including his own sold-out European tour and a support slot on Teddy Swims’ spring 2024 UK run. His I AM. NORTH AMERICA TOUR follows I AM. TOUR legs in the UK, Australia, and France. View the full itinerary HERE.

Victor entered the year as a 2025 MTV Push UK Artist to Watch with spots on the Amazon Music UK’s 2025 Artists to Watch and The Independent’s Ones to Watch 2025 roundups. To date he’s revealed three songs from I WILL. Most recent was the emotionally raw and deeply life-affirming “Hearts Break and People Change,” accompanied by a strikingly cinematic visualizer. Before that came “Sticks & Stones” — a soul-stirring song of resilience featuring UK rappers Kojey Radical and Strandz (watch here) — and the swaggering mission statement of a single that is “Still the Same,” which traces Victor’s creative ascent and doubles down on his values (watch here).

I WILL. Is set to be the fourth in a series of thematically interconnected EPs documenting different facets of Victor’s life story and personal growth to date. To that end, his acclaimed debut EP i was. offered an up-close look at loss, 2023’s i felt. explored themes of loneliness, and 2024’s I TRIED. leaned toward a newfound sense of hope. Released last June, that last installment includes standouts like his viral hit “Comfortable” and the spellbinding duet “Falling Into Place” FT. Debbie – a piano-driven slow-burner that VIBE likened to a “shooting star blazing into our orbit.”

Born in Uganda and raised in Newcastle, England, Victor got his start busking while still in high school and soon began writing songs rooted in his autobiographical yet resonant storytelling. Over the years, he’s amassed a global following and earned major acclaim from the likes of The Observer (“a muscular yet vulnerable voice aching with heartbreak”), Clash (“his star shines brighter with every subsequent release”), and BET (“one of the most breathtaking young talents of today”). With the I AM. tour and I WILL. EP on the horizon, 2025 is set to be Victor Ray’s biggest year yet.

I AM. NORTH AMERICA TOUR

5/14 – Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA

5/16 – Chop Shop / 1st Ward – Chicago, IL

5/18 – Velvet Underground – Toronto, ON

5/19 – Zone One @ Elsewhere

Photo credit: Harvey Pearson

