Vex Red Reveal Brand New Single TARANTULA

Electronic rockers VEX RED have unveiled their brand new single 'Tarantula', their first taste of new material in three years. The eagerly anticipated dose of music is a potent one, flooding the senses with a cocktail of delicate electronics, spectral vocals, throbbing bass and soaring guitars, all the while exerting an emotional intensity that's impossible to ignore.



"'Tarantula' is about finding calm in a world full of noise - to quiet the static and outrun the turbulence" explains vocalist and guitarist Terry Abbott. "As our political landscapes get rougher with each new direction and power game we find ourselves underneath a growing storm. It feels like a sense of helpless imminence has us in its grasp."

'Tarantula' is the opening track on VEX RED's upcoming EP Give Me The Dark, which is due for release on October 4th via Say Something Recordings. The EP also features their 2016 single 'Burn This Place', which earnt them the honour of being personally invited to perform at Robert Smith's 2018 Meltdown Festival at London's Southbank Centre.



The band will also be performing a special show at Camden Assembly on September 13th. Tickets for the show can be found here.



With this EP, an album in the works and a reignited hunger to create new music, VEX RED are back with a refreshed sense of purpose and are set to go from strength to strength.





GIVE ME THE DARK TRACKLIST

Tarantula Burn This Place Air So I Can Sleep Lake Dermo - Acoustic (Bonus Track)



VEX RED first emerged in 2001 after submitting a demo to producer Ross Robinson, quickly signing to his Virgin Records imprint label, I Am. Two singles 'Itch' and 'Can't Smile' preceded the international release of their debut album Start With A Strong And Persistent Desire (Virgin/EMI) in early 2002.



The album achieved critical success and the band intensively toured the globe for over two years establishing their unique and mighty sound. The band played alongside the likes of Bush, Biffy Clyro, Glassjaw and Staind as well as successful festival appearances at Reading & Leeds, Glastonbury, Roskilde, Summer Sonic and the Vans Warped Tour, VEX RED's live performances garnered glowing reviews.





