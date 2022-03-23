Vevo Taps Grammy Winner Koffee for LIFT

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, today released Koffee's first performance in her LIFT series, "Shine," from her forthcoming album Gifted out March 25th. Vevo's LIFT program connects today's up-and-coming and most relevant artists to audiences around the world through music video content.

Launched in 2011, Vevo's artist development program shines a spotlight on the world's freshest new talent. Vevo LIFT alumni include the likes of Jorja Smith, Anne-Marie, James Bay, Lewis Capaldi, YUNGBLUD and more. Koffee first began working with Vevo in 2019 as a Vevo DSCVR artist, releasing performances of "Toast" and "Raggamuffin."

"We're thrilled to continue 2022's LIFT program with Koffee," says Claudia de Wolff, Vice President, C&P, EU. "Her ambition, positivity and creative energy are unmatched, all qualities that are incredibly valuable in such a heavily collaborative project. We were so excited to have the opportunity to work with her and assist in spreading such a positive, uplifting message to her fans, and hope everyone enjoys this beautiful content."

Vevo and Koffee closely collaborated to draw inspiration from the visuals and aesthetics of the West Indies using projection, light and set design in a neutral yet elegant location. Shot in a townhouse in Central London, the capture was designed to showcase Koffee's energy and positivity, surrounded by her band and gospel choir. The films aimed to play with the audience's sense of space, proving that the West Indies is not necessarily tied to a geographical location but a vibe, feeling and power present in the spirit of its people.

Positivity shines throughout Koffee's music and manifests itself in her success. Her 2019 debut Rapture EP took the sounds of new Jamaica and presented them to the world, culminating with Koffee becoming both the first ever female and youngest ever artist to win the Best Reggae Album award at the GRAMMYs.

A bona-fide breakout star, Koffee has collaborated with the likes of J Hus, Gunna, Protoje and Daniel Ceasar, recently stepped on stage with WizKid in front of 20,000 people at London's legendary O2 venue, fronted global campaigns for the likes of Nike Air Jordan and Clarks and performed the title track to this year's acclaimed The Harder They Fall film on a stacked soundtrack that featured the likes of Jay-Z, Jadakiss, Barrington Levy, Cee Lo Green, Backroad Gee and Lauryn Hill.

Watch the new performance here: