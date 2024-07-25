News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Veeze to Embark on 'The Worst Tour Ever' North American Headlining Tour

Tickets go on sale July 26 at 12PM Local.

By: Jul. 25, 2024
Veeze to Embark on 'The Worst Tour Ever' North American Headlining Tour
Fresh off the release of his long-anticipated single  "F*cked A Fan" (feat. Rylo Rodriguez), Veeze has announced that he'll be embarking on his headlining "The Worst Tour Ever" this fall –– tickets on sale 7/26 @ 12PM Local.

Kicking off in Ottawa, Canada, on September 8th, the North American tour is slated to touch down in 35-cities and will boast an impressive lineup of opening performances from Concrete Boys First Lady Karrahbooo, Florida mainstay Wizz Havinn, and fresh-faced Midwest rookie STAR BANDZ, who's currently making waves with her viral single "Yea Yea". The announcement arrives on the heels of the 1-year anniversary of Veeze's cult classic debut album Ganger and Ganger (Deluxe Edition) as well as recent singles "Pop Yo Shit" (4M+ Streams) and the aforementioned "F*cked A Fan" (feat. Rylo Rodriguez) (4M Streams), which provided the first glimpse into the elusive, off-the-wall artist's next era.

Known for deep-cut references and lighthearted lyricism, Veeze’s standout instrumentals and unpredictable hooks combine for an irresistible formula, making each release an essential listening event. Hailing from Detroit’s 7 Mile neighborhood, Veeze garnered momentous acclaim with the release of Ganger, which earned spots on year-end “Best Of” lists from the likes of The Washington PostPitchforkRolling StoneComplexThe FADER, and Stereogum. Now with "The Worst Tour Ever", the Detroit heavyweight is keeping his momentum going into 2024 as he gears up to turn the page on the next chapter in his career.

"THE WORST TOUR EVER" DATES

09/08 – Ottawa, CA – Bronson Centre 

09/10 – London, CA – London Music Hall 

09/12 – Winnipeg, CA – Exchange 

09/14 – Calgary, CA – Macewan Hall Ballroom 

09/15 – Edmonton, CA – Union Hall 

10/09 – New York, NY – T5

10/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore

10/12 – Providence, RI – The Strand 

10/13 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium 

10/15 – Hartford, CT – The Webster 

10/16 – Washington, D.C. – Fillmore Silver Springs 

10/18 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues 

10/19 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall 

10/20 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle 

10/22 – Orlando, FL – Vanguard 

10/24 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues 

10/25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues 

10/26 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues 

10/29 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto 

10/30 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee 

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern 

11/05 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Freemont 

11/06 – Santa Cruz, WA – The Catalyst 

11/07 – San Francisco, CA – Regency 

11/08 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades 

11/10 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater 

11/13 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory 

11/15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Depot 

11/16 – Denver, CO – Summit 

11/19 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

11/21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse 

11/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore 

11/23 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave

11/24 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall 

11/26 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore

ABOUT VEEZE:

A beloved cult artist with unconventional flows and ear for progressive instrumentation, Veeze has all the trappings of a bonafide superstar in the making. After first making a splash in the Detroit rap scene with his 2019 debut mixtape Navy Wavy, standout efforts like his 2020 viral hit "Law 'N' Order", key contributions to Lil Yachty’s 2021 album Michigan Boy Boat, and the stellar U-Digg alongside close collaborators 42 Dugg and Lil Baby propelled his homegrown hype to a national scale. The momentum reached a tipping point with the release of Veeze’s 2023 debut album Ganger, which boasted standout songs Not a Drill (52M+ Streams), Safe 2 (36M+ Streams), and GOMD (69M+ Streams), the latter of which saw Lil Uzi Vert hop on a remix of the track. The Detroit heavyweight followed up the release with a deluxe edition of the album, which featured hit single Get Lucki (38M+ Streams), after launching his own label imprint, Navy Wavy, in partnership with Warner Records. Veeze flaunted his multifaceted appeal on his 2023 Ganger Tour with sold-out dates in NY, LA, ATL, and Detroit, which featured opening stints from breakout female acts Anycia and Myaap, who are currently taking the internet by storm. Recent months have seen him open for Travis Scott on the Circus Maximus tour alongside Babyface Ray and Skilla Baby and embarking on his first European tour, flexing his growing international fanfare — and making his case as Gen Z’s definitive rap superstar.

Photo Credit: Diwang Valdez


