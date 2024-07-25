Veeze to Embark on 'The Worst Tour Ever' North American Headlining Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh off the release of his long-anticipated single "F*cked A Fan" (feat. Rylo Rodriguez), Veeze has announced that he'll be embarking on his headlining "The Worst Tour Ever" this fall –– tickets on sale 7/26 @ 12PM Local.

Kicking off in Ottawa, Canada, on September 8th, the North American tour is slated to touch down in 35-cities and will boast an impressive lineup of opening performances from Concrete Boys First Lady Karrahbooo, Florida mainstay Wizz Havinn, and fresh-faced Midwest rookie STAR BANDZ, who's currently making waves with her viral single "Yea Yea". The announcement arrives on the heels of the 1-year anniversary of Veeze's cult classic debut album Ganger and Ganger (Deluxe Edition) as well as recent singles "Pop Yo Shit" (4M+ Streams) and the aforementioned "F*cked A Fan" (feat. Rylo Rodriguez) (4M Streams), which provided the first glimpse into the elusive, off-the-wall artist's next era.

Known for deep-cut references and lighthearted lyricism, Veeze’s standout instrumentals and unpredictable hooks combine for an irresistible formula, making each release an essential listening event. Hailing from Detroit’s 7 Mile neighborhood, Veeze garnered momentous acclaim with the release of Ganger, which earned spots on year-end “Best Of” lists from the likes of The Washington Post, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Complex, The FADER, and Stereogum. Now with "The Worst Tour Ever", the Detroit heavyweight is keeping his momentum going into 2024 as he gears up to turn the page on the next chapter in his career.

"THE WORST TOUR EVER" DATES

09/08 – Ottawa, CA – Bronson Centre

09/10 – London, CA – London Music Hall

09/12 – Winnipeg, CA – Exchange

09/14 – Calgary, CA – Macewan Hall Ballroom

09/15 – Edmonton, CA – Union Hall

10/09 – New York, NY – T5

10/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore

10/12 – Providence, RI – The Strand

10/13 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

10/15 – Hartford, CT – The Webster

10/16 – Washington, D.C. – Fillmore Silver Springs

10/18 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

10/19 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall

10/20 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

10/22 – Orlando, FL – Vanguard

10/24 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

10/25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

10/26 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

10/29 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto

10/30 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern

11/05 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Freemont

11/06 – Santa Cruz, WA – The Catalyst

11/07 – San Francisco, CA – Regency

11/08 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

11/10 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

11/13 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

11/15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Depot

11/16 – Denver, CO – Summit

11/19 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

11/21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse

11/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore

11/23 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave

11/24 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

11/26 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore

ABOUT VEEZE:

A beloved cult artist with unconventional flows and ear for progressive instrumentation, Veeze has all the trappings of a bonafide superstar in the making. After first making a splash in the Detroit rap scene with his 2019 debut mixtape Navy Wavy, standout efforts like his 2020 viral hit "Law 'N' Order", key contributions to Lil Yachty’s 2021 album Michigan Boy Boat, and the stellar “U-Digg” alongside close collaborators 42 Dugg and Lil Baby propelled his homegrown hype to a national scale. The momentum reached a tipping point with the release of Veeze’s 2023 debut album Ganger, which boasted standout songs “Not a Drill” (52M+ Streams), “Safe 2” (36M+ Streams), and “GOMD” (69M+ Streams), the latter of which saw Lil Uzi Vert hop on a remix of the track. The Detroit heavyweight followed up the release with a deluxe edition of the album, which featured hit single “Get Lucki” (38M+ Streams), after launching his own label imprint, Navy Wavy, in partnership with Warner Records. Veeze flaunted his multifaceted appeal on his 2023 Ganger Tour with sold-out dates in NY, LA, ATL, and Detroit, which featured opening stints from breakout female acts Anycia and Myaap, who are currently taking the internet by storm. Recent months have seen him open for Travis Scott on the Circus Maximus tour alongside Babyface Ray and Skilla Baby and embarking on his first European tour, flexing his growing international fanfare — and making his case as Gen Z’s definitive rap superstar.

﻿Photo Credit: Diwang Valdez

