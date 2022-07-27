VOMIT FORTH Announces 'Spreading The Malevolence' Fall Headline Tour
Tickets for the new tour dates are available now.
Connecticut-based Northeast death metal powerhouse VOMIT FORTH have just announced the Spreading The Malevolence Fall headline tour. The band will be hitting the road starting October 6th in Louisville, KY and wrapping on October 16th in Philadelphia, PA. Tickets are available for purchase, HERE.
Earlier this month, VOMIT FORTH released their new full-length album, Seething Malevolence (July 8th).
While the band is known for a sound that borrows from the underappreciated East Coast death metal blueprint belched up from bands like Internal Bleeding and Scattered Remnants, Seething Malevolence expands to more experimental and unexpected sounds, refracting the band's love for the likes of Napalm Death or Full of Hell. Seething Malevolence delivers on the promise of everything VOMIT FORTH has hinted at so far Northeast death metal.
Before VOMIT FORTH hits the road for the Spreading The Malevolence Fall tour, the band will be playing at this year's Wrecking Ball Metal Madness and a handful of U.S. headline shows. They will also be joining Creeping Death for the band's North American Tour 2022. See below for more details on the band's upcoming tour dates.
VOMIT FORTH Tour Dates
Headline Dates
August 8 - Toledo, OH - Ottawa
August 9 - Cincinnati, OH - Legend's **
August 10 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone Café
August 11 - Little Rock, AR - Vino's**
August 12 - Houston, TX - Secret Group**
August - 13 - Dallas, TX - Wrecking Ball Metal Madness*
August 14 - Austin, TX - Valhalla
August 15 - New Orleans, LA - Banks St
August 16 - Birmingham, AL - Firehouse
August 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Black Forge
August 18 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
*festival
**supporting Sanguisugabogg
w/Creeping Death
September 4 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck
September 5 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz
September 6 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
September 7 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends
September 8 - Cave In Rock, IL - Full Terror
September 9 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
September 10 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon
September 11 - New York, NY - St. Vitus
Spreading The Malevolence Headline Tour
October 6 - Louisville, KY - Mag Bar
October 7 - Chattanooga, TN - Poor Taste
October 8 - Columbus, GA - The Cuckoos Nest
October 9 - Jacksonville, FL - Archetype
October 11 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
October 12 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub
October 13 - Greenville, SC - Birds Fly South
October 14 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse
October 15 - Richmond, VA - The Camel
October 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie