VOMIT FORTH Announces 'Spreading The Malevolence' Fall Headline Tour

Connecticut-based Northeast death metal powerhouse VOMIT FORTH have just announced the Spreading The Malevolence Fall headline tour. The band will be hitting the road starting October 6th in Louisville, KY and wrapping on October 16th in Philadelphia, PA. Tickets are available for purchase, HERE.

Earlier this month, VOMIT FORTH released their new full-length album, Seething Malevolence (July 8th).

While the band is known for a sound that borrows from the underappreciated East Coast death metal blueprint belched up from bands like Internal Bleeding and Scattered Remnants, Seething Malevolence expands to more experimental and unexpected sounds, refracting the band's love for the likes of Napalm Death or Full of Hell. Seething Malevolence delivers on the promise of everything VOMIT FORTH has hinted at so far Northeast death metal.

Before VOMIT FORTH hits the road for the Spreading The Malevolence Fall tour, the band will be playing at this year's Wrecking Ball Metal Madness and a handful of U.S. headline shows. They will also be joining Creeping Death for the band's North American Tour 2022. See below for more details on the band's upcoming tour dates.

VOMIT FORTH Tour Dates

Headline Dates

August 8 - Toledo, OH - Ottawa

August 9 - Cincinnati, OH - Legend's **

August 10 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone Café

August 11 - Little Rock, AR - Vino's**

August 12 - Houston, TX - Secret Group**

August - 13 - Dallas, TX - Wrecking Ball Metal Madness*

August 14 - Austin, TX - Valhalla

August 15 - New Orleans, LA - Banks St

August 16 - Birmingham, AL - Firehouse

August 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Black Forge

August 18 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

*festival

**supporting Sanguisugabogg



w/Creeping Death

September 4 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

September 5 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

September 6 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

September 7 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends

September 8 - Cave In Rock, IL - Full Terror

September 9 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

September 10 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon

September 11 - New York, NY - St. Vitus

Spreading The Malevolence Headline Tour

October 6 - Louisville, KY - Mag Bar

October 7 - Chattanooga, TN - Poor Taste

October 8 - Columbus, GA - The Cuckoos Nest

October 9 - Jacksonville, FL - Archetype

October 11 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

October 12 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub

October 13 - Greenville, SC - Birds Fly South

October 14 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse

October 15 - Richmond, VA - The Camel

October 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie