Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VOMIT FORTH Announces 'Spreading The Malevolence' Fall Headline Tour

VOMIT FORTH Announces 'Spreading The Malevolence' Fall Headline Tour

Tickets for the new tour dates are available now.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 27, 2022  

Connecticut-based Northeast death metal powerhouse VOMIT FORTH have just announced the Spreading The Malevolence Fall headline tour. The band will be hitting the road starting October 6th in Louisville, KY and wrapping on October 16th in Philadelphia, PA. Tickets are available for purchase, HERE.

Earlier this month, VOMIT FORTH released their new full-length album, Seething Malevolence (July 8th).

While the band is known for a sound that borrows from the underappreciated East Coast death metal blueprint belched up from bands like Internal Bleeding and Scattered Remnants, Seething Malevolence expands to more experimental and unexpected sounds, refracting the band's love for the likes of Napalm Death or Full of Hell. Seething Malevolence delivers on the promise of everything VOMIT FORTH has hinted at so far Northeast death metal.

Before VOMIT FORTH hits the road for the Spreading The Malevolence Fall tour, the band will be playing at this year's Wrecking Ball Metal Madness and a handful of U.S. headline shows. They will also be joining Creeping Death for the band's North American Tour 2022. See below for more details on the band's upcoming tour dates.

VOMIT FORTH Tour Dates

Headline Dates
August 8 - Toledo, OH - Ottawa
August 9 - Cincinnati, OH - Legend's **
August 10 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone Café
August 11 - Little Rock, AR - Vino's**
August 12 - Houston, TX - Secret Group**
August - 13 - Dallas, TX - Wrecking Ball Metal Madness*
August 14 - Austin, TX - Valhalla
August 15 - New Orleans, LA - Banks St
August 16 - Birmingham, AL - Firehouse
August 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Black Forge
August 18 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
*festival
**supporting Sanguisugabogg

w/Creeping Death
September 4 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck
September 5 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz
September 6 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
September 7 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends
September 8 - Cave In Rock, IL - Full Terror
September 9 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
September 10 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon
September 11 - New York, NY - St. Vitus

Spreading The Malevolence Headline Tour
October 6 - Louisville, KY - Mag Bar
October 7 - Chattanooga, TN - Poor Taste
October 8 - Columbus, GA - The Cuckoos Nest
October 9 - Jacksonville, FL - Archetype
October 11 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
October 12 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub
October 13 - Greenville, SC - Birds Fly South
October 14 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse
October 15 - Richmond, VA - The Camel
October 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Adult Swim Reveals RICK & MORTY Season Six Global Premiere Date
July 27, 2022

Rick and Morty was the #1 comedy across all US cable in 2017, 2019, and 2021. Since launch, Rick and Morty ranks as one of the top series for HBO Max, both domestically and globally. Lifetime to date, Rick and Morty has been viewed over 10B times globally, across linear, digital, and streaming.
VIDEO: OWN Network Shares READY TO LOVE Season Six Trailer
July 27, 2022

Host Tommy Miles heads to Miami, “The Magic City,” with 20 sexy singles to kick off the season with a pool mixer, where the veteran host advises the newcomers to seek 'love over lust.' But it wouldn't be Ready To Love without curveballs, drama, and love triangles. Watch the new video trailer for season six of Ready to Love now!
William Parker to Release Monumental Archival Set 'Universal Tonality'
July 27, 2022

Clocking in at nearly two hours and featuring six extended pieces flowing across two discs, Universal Tonality documents a performance that took place at Roulette in Manhattan's TriBeCa neighborhood in December 2002 (one of the final concerts at the venue's original loft space). Parker invited 16 musicians of various ages, cultures and backgrounds.
Lollapalooza Expands Global Reach With The Addition Of Lollapalooza India
July 27, 2022

Lollapalooza India will mark the first time the world-class festival will take place on Asian shores, with a full 2 days of music across four stages. With the addition of Lollapalooza India, the global brand has grown to eight countries on four continents including the United States, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden.  
Big Joanie Announces 'Back Home' LP
July 27, 2022

Black feminist punk band Big Joanie have announced their album Back Home. Following last month’s “Happier Still” single, the news is delivered alongside brand new rock ‘n roll ballad “In My Arms,” arriving with a summery video directed by Lydia Garrett (Girls In Film Productions) celebrating queer love and friendship. Watch the new music video now!