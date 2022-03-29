VOIVOD Announces North American Tour Dates for June

Today, legendary metallers and Juno Award-winning band VOIVOD announce North American tour dates for this coming June.

Tour dates are in support of the band's new album Synchro Anarchywhich debuted at #2 on Billboard Canada's Hard Music Albums chart, #6 Current Hard Albums in the USA, #7 on the UK's Rock & Metal chart and charted #7 in Germany among other countries including Austria, Switzerland, Finland, Belgium, and The Netherlands.

The tour will kick off in Trois Rivieres, Quebec on June 1st with 14 dates to follow and will wrap up on June 19th in Boston, MA. All ticket info and links can be found here. Synchro Anarchy is available to listen to and purchase here via Century Media Records.

Michel "Away" Langevin (drums) comments on the tour: "At last! After more than two years without touring, we are finally hitting the road in June 2022 in North America. We are thrilled to play the Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest, It will also be exciting for us to play songs from Synchro Anarchy for the first time live! We can't wait to see our old Voïvodian friends again and meet some new ones. See you then!"

Synchro Anarchy is Voivod's 15th studio album and was just released this February. The album saw praise from some of the world's top journalists and music outlets including being named, "Canada's Founding Fathers of Metal" by Canadian Musician Magazine, "reigning champions of progressive thrash metal," by Kerrang! and, "another essential listen in the long line of essential listens Voivod have delivered since 1983", by Metal Hammer.

It also saw 10/10 reviews from Northern Transmissions, Blabbermouth, and 9/10 from Exclaim Magazine, and Ghost Cult Magazine to name a few. Among the raving reviews, the album also received support from CBC Radio, Sonic Perspectives, Decibel, Metal Injection, La Presse, The Metal Voice, Angry Metal Guy, Consequence, George Strombo, Jason Rockman and more!

Very few bands survive for four decades. Even fewer are those that continue to reach new creative heights, long after legendary status has been achieved. Voïvod were never like other bands: even as the thrash metal scene exploded in the early '80s, the Jonquière, Québec crew stood apart, both as unique visionaries and as proud subverters of the metallic norm. From early progthrash classics like Killing Technology and Dimension Hatröss through to the psychedelic explorations of The Outer Limits, Voïvod have been standard-bearers for individuality and creative freedom for nearly 40 years.

Still one of the most fervently creative bands on the planet, Voïvod have created another kaleidoscopic sonic monster. The perfect antidote to just about everything, Synchro Anarchy has lit up 2022 with crazed, lysergic glee.

Tour Dates

June 1 Trois Rivieres QC L'Entité

June 2 Ottawa ON Bronson Centre Music Theatre

June 3 Toronto ON Phoenix Concert Theatre

June 4 London ON The Music Hall

June 5 Detroit MI Small's

June 6 Chicago IL Reggie's

June 8 Huntington WV The Loud

June 9 Columbus OH Ace of Cups

June 10 Philadelphia PA The Fillmore Decibel Magazine Metal and Beer Festival (There will be a Voivod beer)

June 11 Baltimore MD Ottobar

June 13 Pittsburgh PA Crafthouse

June 14 Buffalo NY Rec Room

June 15 Cleveland OH Grog Shop

June 17 Brooklyn NY Market Hotel

June 18 Liverpool NY Sharkey's

June 19 Boston MA Brighton Music Hall

August 12 Belgium Alcatraz Festival