VOIDFALLEN to Release New Album 'The Rituals Of Resilience,' Shares Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Finnish melodic death metal heavyweights VOIDFALLEN have announced their highly anticipated sophomore album, The Rituals of Resilience, set for release on January 24, 2025, via Noble Demon. To fuel the anticipation, the band has unveiled the scorching single 'Pyre of Vengeance', accompanied byw an intense new music video.

"As the release of Voidfallen’s second album draws near 'Pyre of Vengeance' sets a standard for what to expect", VOIDFALLEN comments. "Its an energic but dynamic song that bows to the early 2000’s finnish melodic death metal while retaining the Voidfallen sound. The song is about resilience and staying true to what you believe is right."

Originally conceived as a two-man project in 2019 by guitarists Tommi Kangaskortet and Henri Vuorenmaa, VOIDFALLEN has evolved into a formidable force, expanding their lineup with talented musicians to bring their powerful compositions to life on stage. Their debut album, 'The Atlas of Spiritual Apocalypse', released in 2021, showcased the band's ability to blend aggression and melody seamlessly and with their forthcoming album The Rituals of Resilience, VOIDFALLEN are poised to elevate their sound to new heights, delivering a crushing blow to the melodic death metal scene.

The Rituals of Resilience will be coming out on January 24,2025, via Noble Demon and is now available for pre-order HERE.

Comments