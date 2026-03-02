Tucker Wetmore Extends 'The Brunette World Tour' with New U.S. Dates

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tucker Wetmore has extended The Brunette World Tour presented by NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, adding 17 new dates to the run. Newly announced shows include stops in major markets such as Los Angeles, Chicago and more. Wetmore will be joined by Maddox Batson, William Beckmann, George Birge, Jacob Hackworth, Braxton Keith and Stella Lefty for select dates.

“This tour has already been more than I ever imagined,” shares Wetmore. “Getting to add more dates and head back out West to play some bucket-list venues is something I'm really grateful for and I can't wait to keep it rolling.”

Tickets will be available via artist presale on Wednesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time, with general onsale beginning Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available for purchase here. A portion of every ticket sold goes to Face the Fight, supporting suicide prevention and mental health treatment for veterans.

Citi is the official card of The Brunette World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 3 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, March 5 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit here.

The tour extension follows Wetmore's announcement of his upcoming track, “Sunburn,” set to release on March 13. Wetmore kicked off The Brunette World Tour in February, which saw sold-out shows in Boston and New York City as well as his first-ever arena headlining show in Harrisburg, Pa. The live show heads overseas this spring for dates across the U.K. and EU, including three sold-out nights in London. This summer, Wetmore will take the stage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest 2026 and join Jordan Davis, HARDY and Brooks & Dunn on tour for select dates.

The Brunette World Tour Newly Announced Dates:

June 21, 2026 in Uncasville, Conn. at Mohegan Sun !+

July 2, 2026 in Calgary, Alberta at Cowboys Music Festival

July 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Ind. at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park !+

Aug. 14, 2026 in La Vista, Neb. at The Astro Amphitheatre %+

Aug. 20, 2026 in San Diego, Calif. at Gallagher Square at Petco Park @#

Aug. 21, 2026 in Saratoga, Calif. at The Mountain Winery @#

Aug. 22, 2026 in Paso Robles, Calif. at Vina Robles Amphitheatre @#

Aug. 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, Calif. at Greek Theatre @#

Sept. 15, 2026 in Knoxville, Tenn. at Homer Hamilton Amphitheater

Sept. 18, 2026 in Chicago, Ill. at The Salt Shed @#

Sept. 19, 2026 in Detroit, Mich. at Masonic Temple @#

Sept. 20, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pa. at Stage AE @#

Oct. 2, 2026 in Wichita, Kan. at WAVE $+

Oct. 3, 2026 in Waukee, Iowa at Vibrant Music Hall $+

Oct. 23, 2026 in Mesa, Ariz. at Mesa Amphitheatre +=

Oct. 24, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nev. at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas +=

Oct. 27, 2026 in Morrison, Colo. at Red Rocks Amphitheatre +=

! with special guest Maddox Batson

@ with special guest William Beckmann

$ with special guest George Birge

% with special guest Braxton Keith

+ with special guest Jacob Hackworth

# with special guest Stella Lefty

= with surprise guest

Previously Announced The Brunette World Tour Dates:

April 8, 2026 in Zurich, CH at Kaufleuten ~

April 9, 2026 in Cologne, DE at Carlswerk Victoria ~

April 10, 2026 in Brussels, BE at La Madeleine ~

April 12, 2026 in Copenhagen, DK at Vega Main Hall ~

April 13, 2026 in Stockholm, SE at Fållan ~

April 14, 2026 in Oslo, NO at Rockefeller Music Hall~

April 16, 2026 in Hamburg, DE at Fabrik ~

April 17, 2026 in Amsterdam, NL at Melkweg Max ~

April 20, 2026 in Dublin, IE at The Academy ~

April 21, 2026 in Belfast, N.I. at Ulster Hall ~

April 23, 2026 in Glasgow, UK at O2 Academy Glasgow~

April 24, 2026 in Manchester, UK at O2 Victoria Warehouse ~

April 26, 2026 in Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy Birmingham ~

April 28, 2026 in London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town ~

April 29, 2026 in London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town ~

April 30, 2026 in London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town ~

* with special guest Dasha

+ with special guest Jacob Hackworth

~ with special guest Carter Faith

About Tucker Wetmore:

Tucker Wetmore is an ACM and CMA Awards-nominated singer-songwriter and headline performer who has already surpassed two billion career streams. Kicking off his career with back-to-back Platinum “Wine Into Whiskey” and 2x Platinum debut No. 1 “Wind Up Missin' You,” Wetmore landed on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 in 2024 with both tracks. After two features on the Twisters soundtrack, his first Grand Ole Opry appearance and a sold-out headline tour debut, Wetmore released his debut album What Not To to wide acclaim in 2025.

After notching his first two No. 1s at Country radio in 2025 with “Wind Up Missin' You” and “3,2,1,” his current single “Brunette” is climbing the Top 15 at Country radio now. Already a veteran of major tours alongside Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis and more, Wetmore spent this summer on the road with superstar Thomas Rhett before launching The Brunette World Tour in 2026 with dates across the U.S., U.K. and EU.

Photo credit: Chase Foster