VIDEO: girl in red Shares Hunter Schafer-Directed Video for 'hornylovesickmess'

It's officially been 1 year since Norwegian singer-songwriter and producer Marie Ulven aka girl in red unleashed her groundbreaking debut album if i can make it go quiet into the world.

The album made waves globally with critics and fans relishing in Ulven's honesty and raw emotional intelligence. Since then her music has been streamed more than a billion times, she's won a Norwegian grammy(presented by the great Billie Eilish,) has toured the world including a recent sold out US tour and 2 explosive sets at Coachella Music Festival last month.

Now girl in red has teamed up with fellow creative Hunter Schafer who is making her directorial debut with the new music video from album favorite "hornylovesickmess." The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live and MTVU this morning and is a perfect visual companion to the song.

Ulven tells us: ﻿"'hornylovesickmess' is one of my favorites off the album. Being able to make a video with Hunter for the album's anniversary was so cool. We had so many ideas after the first time we hung out and it was cool to be with another creative in that way. it was also fun to be on set with her and get her vibe as a director."

girl in red has also announced she will be returning to the US this summer to play a series of festivals including Lollapalooza, Osheago and Mo Pop. She has also announced a run of rescheduled US dates for this September. Watch this space for dates coming soon.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

7/29/22 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

7/30/22 - Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

7/31/22 - Montréal, QC @ Osheaga Music & Arts Festival

9/12/22 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

9/15/22 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

9/16/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex (SOLD OUT)

9/20/22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo (SOLD OUT)

9/21/22 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre (SOLD OUT)

9/24/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival

9/25/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren (SOLD OUT)