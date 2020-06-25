VIDEO: Yvette Nicole Brown Talks 'The Office' & Gaining White Allies In The Black Lives Matter Fight

It's a Community/The Office crossover as Yvette Nicole Brown joins Rainn Wilson on his weekly Instagram Live series with SoulPancake "Hey There, Human." The two reminisced about their time working together on The Office, Yvette's success on Community, and how the world has shifted in light of recent events.

"Now we have allies and accomplices that don't look like us, they are able to go into rooms that we can't go into, that have platforms that are larger than some of us have, that have positions and jobs and titles that allow them to make decisions that will change things."

"I've also been talking to the people in the fight and let them know you don't win allies by kicking them in the shins when they get it wrong, you're gonna get it wrong. You're learning to walk this thing for the first time, so there's gonna be some missteps, there's gonna be some stumbles, but you don't get people to continue to fight for you if you're hateful when they mess up. Yes you can correct them, but you don't have to be nasty about it."

Tune in: New episodes of "Hey There, Human" stream live at 12pm PT every Tuesday and Thursday on the @SoulPancake Instagram channel.

In discussing her time on The Office, Yvette shared, "your set was so lovely and welcoming... I had been on other sets where people weren't as kind as you and Steve Carrell were. You guys created a welcome place for someone who was coming for the day."

