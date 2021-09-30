VIDEO: Watch the Wallows New Music Video for 'I Don't Want to Talk'

Wallows make a triumphant return today with "I Don't Want to Talk," produced by Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Adele). The single, their first release since February's Remote (Deluxe) EP, is accompanied by the Jason Lester-directed official music video.

Wallows have also announced the first part of their 2022 Tell Me That It's Over tour which begins in North America on April 1, 2022 in Seattle, WA (see full list of dates below). Tickets and limited VIP packages go on sale Friday, October 8th at 10am local time. Fans who sign up for Wallows newsletter will have first access to tickets and VIP packages via a special pre-sale starting Tuesday, October 5th at 10am local time and running through Thursday, October 7th at 10pm local time (while supplies last).

Wallows, the Los Angeles-based trio of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston, released their acclaimed Atlantic Records debut album, Nothing Happens, in 2019. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner John Congleton (St. Vincent, Alvvays, Future Islands) who also produced the band's 2018 EP Spring, the album quickly became one of the most-streamed debut albums by any band in 2019 and features the breakthrough platinum single "Are You Bored Yet? (Feat. Clairo)," which has surpassed 607M global streams.

2020 saw Wallows release "OK," a song that took on a new meaning during the pandemic, and their quarantine-made EP, Remote, as well as being named MTV's PUSH Artist of the Month for September. Wallows return in 2021 with brand new single "I Don't Want to Talk" - a first taste of their collaboration with producer Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Adele) that's been in the works over the past year.

Wallows 2022 Tour Dates

April 01 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre

April 02 - Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum

April 03 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

April 04 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

April 06 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

April 07 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

April 08 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

April 10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

April 11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

April 12 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

May 16 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 17 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

May 18 - Houston, TX - Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

May 20 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

May 23 - Orlando, FL - The Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds

May 24 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore

May 26 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

May 27 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

May 28 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

May 29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

May 31 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

June 01 - Richmond, VA - The National

June 03 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

June 04 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

June 06 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

June 07 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

June 09 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

June 10 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at The District

June 11 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

June 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

June 14 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

June 15 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

June 21 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

June 22 - Boston, MA - To Be Announced

June 23 - Philadelphia, MA - The Met

June 25 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

June 27 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

June 29 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

July 01 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

July 02 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

