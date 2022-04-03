VIDEO: Watch Lil Nas X Perform a 'MONTERO' Medley at the GRAMMYs

Lil Nas X took to the stage at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards to perform a medley of songs from his sophomore album, "MONTERO."

The performance included "Dead Right Now," "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," and "Industry Baby" featuring Jack Harlow.

The 15-track album was executive produced by Take A Daytrip and features tracks with Doja Cat, Elton John, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus.

Lil Nas X received five nominations at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)."

Watch the new performance here: