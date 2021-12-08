VIDEO: Tiffany Woys Releases 'About Love' Music Video

Rising country vocalist Tiffany Woys is excited to release the official music video for her brand new single, "About Love." The sweet clip, filmed in the neon lights of downtown Nashville and directed by Robert Chavers. Written by Jason Saenz, Sara Haze and Sam Ellis, "About Love" marks Tiffany's fifth charted single on Billboard's National Country Radio Indicator Chart.

"I am so excited to have everyone see my music video for 'About Love'! Once again my dear friend and director, Robert Chavers absolutely knocked it out of the park," says Woys. "I always have these wild ideas that he somehow makes reality. This time I said I wanted to be on Broadway which is the busiest street in Nashville and I want it to seem like we are alone. Well, at 4 am there aren't very many people. Maybe a few garbage trucks. We had so much fun and I loved bringing this I upbeat and carefree song to life."

Named a Taste of Country Artist to Watch and a CMT "Next Up Now" artist, Tiffany Woys grew up being influenced by powerhouse vocalists such as LeAnn Rimes, Faith Hill, Celine Dion, Michael Jackson and Carrie Underwood. As a child, she'd look for any opportunity to get up and sing in front of people, and by the time she hit 20, she was recording an independent album and hitting the road. After honing her stage presence by performing relentlessly at venues and events up and down the West Coast, often for more than three hours at a time, she followed her dreams to Nashville.

In the short three years that she's called Tennessee home, Woys has already recorded songs from some of Nashville's most prolific songwriters, like Mickey Guyton, Emily Shackelton, Shane McAnally, Trevor Rosen, Nathan Chapman, Chris Dubois and more. She followed up her 2019 debut EP, Tiffany Woys, with songs "Hostage," "Loved By You," "Do Ya" and "I Don't," all making their mark on Billboard's National Country Radio Indicator Chart. Tiffany made her national TV debut earlier this year, performing the national anthem at the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race from Darlington Raceway and televised on NBC Sports.

Watch the new music video here: