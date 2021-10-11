VIDEO: The Regrettes Share Lyric Video For 'Monday'

The Regrettes share the lyric video for their new single, "Monday." The song was the #1 most added song on Mediabase's Alternative Rock Chart last week.

The band also spoke to SPIN during their performance at Ohana Festival who said their set "impressed attendees with their accessible blend of garage pop and punk. Night is a captivating stage presence, and their no-frills set signals that The Regrettes are ready to unleash new music." The band revealed plans for a new album in 2022.

Recently the band shared the official video directed by Dillon Dowdell. Lydia Night shares "The video introduces "Joy" - a spooky pink character representing the false image of one's 'perfect and ideal self' which began to taunt me and I think many people in middle school. She will be an ongoing character and theme in music to come. We had a blast making it with some of our besties."

"Monday" is their first new music since the release of their sophomore LP in 2019 which NPR Music proclaimed "a terrific culmination of a band that has been honing and perfecting their sound." The band consists of lead singer and songwriter, Lydia Night, as well as Genessa Gariano (guitar), Brooke Dickson (bass) and Drew Thomsen (drums).

Watch the new lyric video here: