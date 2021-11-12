VIDEO: The Kid LAROI Shares 'Still Choose You' Performance

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, today released break-through artist The Kid LAROI's second performance in his LIFT series, "STILL CHOSE YOU". "STILL CHOSE YOU" follows the release of a behind-the-scenes video called Footnotes of "Stay," his hit single with Justin Bieber, where The Kid LAROI and award-winning director Colin Tilley narrating their favorite scenes and giving background on creative.

Vevo's LIFT program connects today's up-and-coming and most relevant artists to audiences around the world through music video content. Launched in 2011, Vevo's artist development program shines a spotlight on the world's freshest new talent. Vevo LIFT alumni include the likes of Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Halsey, Khalid, Jorja Smith, YUNGBLUD, and more.

"We're thrilled to wrap up 2021's LIFT program with The Kid LAROI," says JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo, "He's an ambitious, hard-working artist, whose collaborative nature was key in creating these pieces of original content. We're so excited to be a part of his journey and show his global fan base his music and videos in ways they haven't seen before."

The Kid LAROI worked closely with Vevo's team to construct a creative that felt a bit dystopian, using blended elements inspired by Blade Runner meets Vaporwave and Cyberpunk aesthetics. "STILL CHOSE YOU" sees LAROI in a world that could only be described as "neon noir" - a broken down, apocalyptic scene that allows for him to wander through brooding emotions. The video starts out in a dusty, neon-lit room, with LAROI defeatedly slouched over in a chair. Bathed in pink and purple lights, he makes his way through a graffiti-filled hallway, walls littered with papers, completely immersing viewers in his performance.

Born and raised in Sydney, LAROI originally released songs on Soundcloud to express himself. With his ear for infectious trap beats and melodic, gracefully auto-tuned hooks, he quickly gained him the attention of the industry and acclaim from rap's most exciting voices. Millions of streams and collaborations with Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Machine Gun Kelly, and Marshmello and more are just the beginning for LAROI, with his rise to fame showing no signs of slowing down.

Watch the new performance here: