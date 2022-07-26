Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: The Devil Wears Prada Share 'Time' Music Video

The group's new album arrives on September 16.

Jul. 26, 2022  

The Devil Wears Prada - Mike Hranica [vocals], Jeremy DePoyster [vocals, guitar], Mason Nagy [bass], Kyle Sipress [guitar], Jonathan Gering [keys, synthesizers], and Giuseppe Capolupo [drums] - recently announced their eighth album Color Decay. It arrives on September 16 via Solid State. Pre-order it here.

"Not to be too obvious, but this song is about how we are all victims to the passing of time," The Devil Wears Prada say about the track's deeper meaning. "It can feel so fast or too slow, but it is never on our side. That sentiment mixed with one of the heaviest riffs on the record and an industrial, almost-EDM format make it a standout."

About the video, the band says, "Our goal for 'Time' was to create an entirely new visual for the band. Something that would fit the combination of aggressive riffs and the pulsing vibes in the song. Working with Chris and Kate again, their use of a dance troupe with amazing choreography really helps emphasize the chaotic feelings of speeding up and slowing down that the lyrics spell."

TDWP also share the connection between the song and the tour, saying, "'Time' is the perfect song to drop right at the start of our Zombie Tour - connecting the aggressive chaos of both EPs with the haunting melody running throughout Color Decay. As a band, we have never felt stronger about where we've come from and where we are going!"

Watch the new music video here:



