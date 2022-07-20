VIDEO: Sean “Diddy” Combs Releases 'Gotta Move On' Music Video

Sean "Diddy" Combs released the official music video for his new hit single "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller directed by Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor.

The video made its broadcast premiere on BET Jams, BET Soul and the Paramount+ Times Square billboards. The single, which was released earlier this month skyrocketed the global charts and has 40 Million Global Streams And Over 20 Million US Streams.

The new single marks the music mogul's official return to music. The single, now available across all major music platforms, is the first to be released from Diddy's highly anticipated new album under the newly established LOVE RECORDS imprint, in partnership with Motown Records.

The visual ushers audiences into the world of "Club Love" for the first time-a place of visionary fashion, elevated community, black excellence at the highest level, and unabashed and unadulterated sex appeal. As the clip opens, Diddy and a massive crew pull up to the club and stroll to the velvet rope as they're greeted by Tiffany Haddish. Bathed in red lights, their magnetic pull captivates the entire dancefloor.

While the action unfolds, Diddy and Bryson Tiller bring the song to life with slick swagger and sharp style joined by an A-list cohort of equally fly friends, namely London on da Track, Joie Chavis, Serayah, KenStarrrz, Diddy's sons Quincy Brown, Justin and Christian "King" Combs. Fittingly, the last shot hints at much more to come. Allow Diddy and Co. to invite you to party at "Club Love"...

The smooth and seductive track illuminates his latest evolution with its unshakable groove, standout verses, and an undeniable hook from Bryson Tiller. Diddy performed "Gotta Move On" alongside Bryson Tiller at the 2022 BET Awards where the legendary mogul and cultural pioneer was honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

The celebration for Combs started with an introduction by Jay Z and iconic performances by Mary J Blige, Lil' Kim, Shyne, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Faith Evans with the Maverick City Choir, and ending with Kanye and Babyface presenting Diddy with the award. The coveted award honors industry giants who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence.

In May, Combs hosted, executive produced and performed at the Billboard Music Awards. He debuted the single with a surprise show-stopping performance which included "First Class" by Jack Harlow and the classic "Mo Money, Mo Problems" with Christian King Combs and Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor. Beyond inciting buzz globally, the live performance video has already amassed millions of views on Youtube.

Not only is Diddy one of the highest-selling artists in history, he is also one of the most accomplished music producers of all time. LOVE RECORDS represents Combs' triumphant return to R&B as an Executive Producer, Curator and A&R of his forthcoming album. Combs will continue his oversight on his successful Bad Boy Entertainment label.

He is a cultural icon, innovator and mogul. In addition to his catalog of hit records, Diddy has produced and creatively shaped the sound for superstars Mary J. Blige, The Notorious B.I.G., Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Boyz II Men, Britney Spears, Kanye West and many more.

LOVE RECORDS will be dedicated to R&B music and will release singles and collaborative projects from a collective of world-class artists, producers and songwriters.

Welcome to the LOVE ERA. Watch the new music video here: