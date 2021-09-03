VIDEO: Samm Henshaw Releases Live Version of 'Grow'

Today, British-Nigerian R&B/Soul singer Samm Henshaw gives a nod to diva culture as he unveils his live rendition video for single "Grow." Produced by Josh Grant (Shawn Mendes, Tom Walker), the bouncy track continues Samm's introspective examination of happiness, self-fulfillment, and personal growth.

Directed by Giles Cahalane, the live version of "Grow," features a four-piece band backing the singer and features Samm's cheeky personality as he acts out a diva version of himself and jokingly fires his bandmate at the top of the visual. Samm oozes charisma and soul as he and his band members perform the gloriously smooth summer bop.

"Grow is just a song about understanding that the hard parts of a relationship (any relationship) are necessary for growth & strength and that we shouldn't give up at the first sign of trouble," Samm explains.

Watch the video below: