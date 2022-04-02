VIDEO: Red Hot Chili Pepper's Perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to Celebrate New Album Release

Yesterday, the Red Hot Chili Peppers appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote their latest release, their twelfth studio album. Unlimited Love [Warner Records] was released yesterday, April 1st.

To celebrate the album's arrival, the band shared the music video for new single "These Are The Ways." Directed by Malia James, the visual unfolds with the twists and turns of a classic seventies flick down to its Scorsese-ian tracking shots and after-dark action. In the clip, the musicians assume the roles of bystanders as frontman Anthony Kiedis inhabits the character of a man desperate to feed his pregnant wife.

Caught shoplifting, police chase him through various cinematic vignettes as his bandmates rip through the tune in a hotel room. Momentum builds on the back of a fiery drum roll as bass thumps like a heartbeat in time. The guitar lives and breathes as elegant clean phrasing snaps into distorted six-string sorcery. Meanwhile, Kiedis magnetically chants, "These are the ways when you come from America."

Album opener and single "Black Summer" has officially ascended to #1 at Alternative Radio in addition to cracking 25.9 million Spotify streams and 25 million YouTube views on the music video.

Red Hot Chili Peppers paved the way for Unlimited Love with a myriad of memorable moments. Yesterday, the band received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, literally carving out a place for them on the streets of their hometown a stone's throw from Amoeba Records and shutting down Hollywood Blvd in the process. Friends such as George Clinton and Woody Harrelson were among those who spoke at the ceremony. Additionally, the group graced the cover of the Los Angeles Times Calendar. The quartet also revealed their own SiriusXM channel (Whole Lotta Red Hot - channel 315). Bassist Flea stopped by Marc Maron's WTF with Marc Maron podcast for a wide-ranging and fascinating interview.

The band also recorded four episodes of producer Rick Rubin's Broken Record podcast and Anthony and Flea will take over NPR's "All Things Considered" later today. And tune in tonight for never-before-attempted simultaneous performances on BOTH The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live! April Fools? Tune in to find out !!! And the fun continues next Tuesday, April 5trh when the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform and appear on The Howard Stern Show (SiriusXM - channel 100).

Unlimited Love notably marks their first recording with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006 and first with producer and longtime collaborator Rick Rubin since 2011. It resumes a three-decade partnership with Rubin [Johnny Cash, Adele]. Their creative collaboration spans legendary albums, including the diamond-selling Blood Sugar Sex Magik [1991], Californication [1999], By The Way [2002], and Stadium Arcadium [2006].

The interplay between the band borders on intergalactic once again-yet elevated to another stratosphere altogether. Unlimited Love represents the united spirit of four individual souls still fearlessly exploring the future of their eternal friendship and musical congregation.

This summer, Red Hot Chili Peppers will launch their first tour in support of Unlimited Love. They've invited a dynamic cohort of guests along for the ride at select dates, including Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky, Beck, HAIM, King Princess, St. Vincent, The Strokes, and Thundercat. Check out the full confirmed itinerary and purchase tickets here.

Photo Credits: Todd Owyoung/NBC