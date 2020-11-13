VIDEO: Pitbull, Sak Noel & Salvi Release 'Que Rica (Tocame)'

In February of this year, Los Angeles-via-Barcelona DJ/producers Sak Noel and Salvi officially released their Latin house hit Tocame.

In February of this year, Los Angeles-via-Barcelona DJ/producers Sak Noel and Salvi officially released their Latin house hit "Tocame" - a sweaty, instrumental club track driven by plucked guitars and Latin rhythms that quickly skyrocketed across the globe this summer with over 50M views on YouTube, 12M global streams, 1.2M+ Shazams (#1 in Turkey and Morocco), an organic TikTok dance trend with over 36K videos made and more.



GRAMMY-winning international superstar Pitbull has now joined the fold with his new remix of the track titled "Que Rica (Tocame)" on which Mr. Worldwide himself primes the track for mainstream success with the addition of his suggestive raps and an equally provocative new music video to mark the occasion, out now and streaming everywhere HERE via Mad Decent.



"When I was sent the beat, I got inspired by its energy and the Spanish guitar. I didn't have to think twice about it and I jumped on the record," Pitbull says. "Looking forward to making history with Sak and Salvi."

"We released 'Tocame' at the beginning of the Pandemic and, despite having no clubs open, the song became a huge international Hit going #1 in several countries and making big waves on Tik Tok," Sak Noel recalls. "But it was an instrumental record, and we wanted to have a top-tier vocal on it. There are only a few artists that can deliver on a record like this. Pitbull is the best one, and we got him. He took an already excellent record and made it into a global smash, which we are all very proud of. Legends like Pitbull are legends for a reason. If you listen to 'Que Rica,' that reason can't be more obvious."

Last month Sak Noel, Salvi, and Franklin Dam recruited a massive crew of producers to remix their original version of "Tocame." The track, which was a collaboration between Barnaton, Mad Decent, and DJcity Records (originally released in late 2019 as a DJcity exclusive), was flipped by Ariza, Anekdote & Blondex, Robbie Rivera, Krunk!, NoizyAngel & NOSORO$T, Hobb, and DJ Criswell. Stream the "Tocame" remixes here .

