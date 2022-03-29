VIDEO: Pink Mountaintops Share Video For 'Nervous Breakdown'

Today Pink Mountaintops, the exploratory and enigmatic project of Black Mountain frontman Stephen McBean, shares the video for the fantastically punchy and piano-laced twist on Black Flag's pent-up classic "Nervous Breakdown" which opens the upcoming Pink Mountaintops album Peacock Pools, out on May 6th, 2022 via new label home ATO Records.

"Steven McDonald used to always play a disco version of that bassline to annoy [Black Flag co-founder] Keith Morris when they were sound-checking for OFF!, and it ended up fitting perfectly with the demo I'd made," McBean reveals, referring to McDonald and Morris's hardcore supergroup.

Keith Morris (Black Flag / Circle Jerks / OFF!) emphatically approves of this new version, sharing: "Great job taking a song that's been beaten to death by numerous punker dunkers and turning it into your own song! BRAVO!!!!"

McBean has made a playful video to accompany the "Nervous Breakdown" single release, cutting together found footage with appearances from McBean, Steven McDonald (Redd Kross), violinist/vocalist Laena Myers-Ionita (Feels, Death Valley Girls), drummer/pianist Joshua Wells (Destroyer, Black Mountain), and drummer Ryan Jewell (Ryley Walker).

In February, Pink Mountaintops marked their triumphant return after eight years with the announcement of Peacock Pools, ushering in this new era proudly with the rollicking, '70s-invoking sonic blast of lead single "Lights Of The City" accompanied by a video directed by George Mays.

Pre-orders for Peacock Pools are available now and include limited-edition gold vinyl, indie exclusive splatter vinyl, CD, and digital. Pre-order here.

Pink Mountaintops are set to embark on a NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR with dates to kick-off in late April and continue through June, following a just-completed leg supporting Dinosaur Jr. For this headline run, Pink Mountaintops will be joined by Ashley Shadow.

Tour Dates

4.24 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

4.25 - Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

4.27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

4.28 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

4.29 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

4.30 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

5.02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

5.03 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

5.05 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

5.08 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

5.18 - Quebec City, QC @ L'Anti

5.20 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

5.21 - Ottawa, ON @ Rainbow Bistro

5.22 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

5.23 - London, ON @ Rum Runners

5.24 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

5.26 - Cambridge, MA @ Middle East - Upstairs

5.27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

5.28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

5.29 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

5.31 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

6.01 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

6.02 - St. Paul, MN @ The Turf Club