VIDEO: Pap Chanel Releases New Video 'Bipolar'

Today, rising Georgia based rapper, Pap Chanel releases her new video "Bipolar", the second official single and video from the recently released #1 project, "Pretty & Paid 2.0 via 4th and Broadway Records.

The new video and single showcases the softer side of Pap Chanel, as she unleashes Papillion one of her six PAPonalities. Pap's melodic flow and sentimental lyrics are underscored with smooth R&B production that's perfect for your sneaky link or Valentine's Day playlist.

In November, Pap Chanel released her highly anticipated project Pretty & Paid 2.0 via 4th and Broadway and 1865 LLC. The critically acclaimed project soared the charts, reaching number 1 on the US iTunes Hip-Hop Album charts. Stream Pretty & Paid 2.0 here.

Pap Chanel (the PAP stands for (P)retty(A)nd(P)aid) is one of Atlanta's most celebrated female rappers. Growing up in a small town in Georgia, Pap proudly proclaims to be a country girl, who is working to pave the way for other creatives from small Southern towns. Despite being from a small town, Pap has worked tirelessly since middle school to put herself on the map. Pap wrote her first rhyme at the tender age 12-years old, citing Nicki Minaj and Foxy Brown as her greatest inspirations.

Watch the new music video here: