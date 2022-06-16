VIDEO: Oceans of Slumber Releases Video for 'The Lighthouse'

Texas based gothic band OCEANS OF SLUMBER release their new track and music video for "The Lighthouse" today via Century Media Records. Directed by Angela Herr and Bianca Greene, OCEANS OF SLUMBER teamed up with FirstSight Agency to produce this cinematic music video following the emotional journey of a charismatic post-apocalyptic cult leader.

"In true story-telling fashion, 'The Lighthouse' evokes the frenzied emotions of the evangelical south's dangerous religious leanings. Leading with an ominous gospel, 'The Lighthouse' is a song as dark and atmospheric as the humid air that hangs heavy in our region," states vocalist Cammie Beverly about the song and video.

Fronted by the inimitable power, range, and grace of vocalist Cammie Beverly, Starlight and Ash posits OCEANS OF SLUMBER in a league of their own. This is as much eloquent extensions of famed singer-songwriters Nick Cave and Chris Stapleton as it is the heartbreaking pulse of Type O Negative and Katatonia.

Starlight and Ash isn't Metal, but its edges are. The album, which is set for release on July 22nd, was produced by Joel Hamilton (Violet Road, Battle of Mice) and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Yes, Voivod). Its stunning artwork was created by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Heaven Shall Burn and many more).

Oceans of Slumber have also just announced The Lighthouse East Tour. The band will be hitting the road this Fall for a handful of headline shows starting in their hometown, Houston, on August 27th and wrapping in Austin on September 11th. Tickets are on-sale starting today and can be purchased, HERE.

Oceans of Slumber Tour Dates

6/18 - Houston, TX @ Black Magic Social Club

8/27 - Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

8/29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory)

8/30 - Tampa, FL @ The Brass Mug

8/31 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

9/01 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro

9/02 - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

9/03 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

9/04 - Providence, RI @ Alchemy

9/06 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground

9/07 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

9/08 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies

9/09 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

9/10 - Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

9/11 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take it Live