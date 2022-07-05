VIDEO: OAKMAN Unveils Music Video for 'Murder'

France based pop/rock trio, OAKMAN releases the music video for their latest single, "Murder," out now via Rude Records. The video, directed by Aurélien Mariat, follows lead singer Marine as she hunts down a man who previously tried to kill her. Through the dense forest, Marine turns the tide on her would-be-assassin in an intense allegory of abuse.

"This song pictures sexual harassment and abuse. It tells how it can affect a person's life and continue for the rest of their life and grow into pure hate," says the band. "So in the music video, the victim, represented by Marine, finally becomes the murderer and the murderer becomes the victim. We are inside Marine's head, in her revenge. But at the end we realize that she is still imprisoned and stuck in it and that she can't escape this trauma."

Released early last week, "Murder" is an upbeat track with impactful lyrics that depict the effects of sexual harassment and abuse on a person's life and how it can grow into pure hatred. "Murder" was preceded by "Fantasy" and "Night." The tracks have quickly garnered the attention of the likes of Entertainment Tonight, Hot Topic and Billboard who dubbed "Night" "a carpe diem bop."

The band arrived on the Lyon rock scene in 2016 with the release of their self-produced EP, Waterscape. Following the release of their first EP, the band began to tour across not only France, but England, Italy, Japan, the US and more. They opened for bands like Enter Shikari (Bataclan, Paris), ZZ TOP (Pérouges Fest), Basement (Kao, Lyon) and Bukowski (Marché Gare, Lyon). They later released their second EP, Plastic World, in October 2018, which was mixed by Sam Pura (State Champs, Story So Far) in Fremont, CA.

Every time they play, the effect is immediate. They will touch you emotionally with songs like "Plastic World" or "Spread," but keep a touch of fun and joy with songs like "Clear Enough." With Marine's incredible voice at the forefront, the band builds up a contrast between aggression and solace with each track.

Watch the new music video here: