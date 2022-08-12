VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion Takes Over GMA and GMA3's Summer Concert

In front of a jam-packed crowd at Central Park's Rumsey Playfield this morning, rapper Megan Thee Stallion performed several songs on "Good Morning America" and "GMA3: What You Need To Know," as part of the Summer Concert Series.

In addition to her hits 'Body' and 'Savage Remix,' she performed 'Pressurelicious' and 'Her' from her new album Traumazine.

"Like, I'm a big fan of Queen Latifah. I really look up to her," she continued. "I really like how she not only did her thing in music, but she expanded it to be the boss she is now -- and I see that for myself."

The rapper performs for the "GMA" Summer Concert Series on the same day as the release of her latest album. Listen to her discuss the new album here:

Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform 'Her' on 'GMA'. The rapper performs the song from her new album, "Traumazine," for the first time ever.

'Body' Watch the best new artist Grammy winner performs the fan favorite for the Summer Concert Series.

'Pressurelicious' Watch the hitmaker join "GMA" for the Summer Concert Series to perform the single from her new album, "Traumazine."