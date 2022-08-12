Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion Takes Over GMA and GMA3's Summer Concert

Megan Thee Stallion's new album, Traumazine, is out now.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 12, 2022  

In front of a jam-packed crowd at Central Park's Rumsey Playfield this morning, rapper Megan Thee Stallion performed several songs on "Good Morning America" and "GMA3: What You Need To Know," as part of the Summer Concert Series.

In addition to her hits 'Body' and 'Savage Remix,' she performed 'Pressurelicious' and 'Her' from her new album Traumazine.

"Like, I'm a big fan of Queen Latifah. I really look up to her," she continued. "I really like how she not only did her thing in music, but she expanded it to be the boss she is now -- and I see that for myself."

The rapper performs for the "GMA" Summer Concert Series on the same day as the release of her latest album. Listen to her discuss the new album here:

Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform 'Her' on 'GMA'. The rapper performs the song from her new album, "Traumazine," for the first time ever.

'Body' Watch the best new artist Grammy winner performs the fan favorite for the Summer Concert Series.

'Pressurelicious' Watch the hitmaker join "GMA" for the Summer Concert Series to perform the single from her new album, "Traumazine."




From This Author - Michael Major


Kelsey Waldon Releases New Album 'No Regular Dog'
August 12, 2022

Produced by Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker) and recorded at Los Angeles’ Dave’s Room Studio, No Regular Dog is rooted in deep self-reflection and features Waldon’s most personal songwriting to date. With these eleven songs, including “Season’s Ending,” a tribute to Waldon’s mentor John Prine.
David Guetta & Benny Benassi Share 'Satisfaction (2022)'
August 12, 2022

The newest rendition of ‘Satisfaction’ celebrates the storied original release with a fresh dose of energy, borrowing influences from the surging sounds of David Guetta’s Future Rave while still paying homage to the instantly recognisable and equally undeniable synth hook of Benassi’s 2002 original.
Vikina 'the Queen' of Latin EDM Releases 'Bad Girls'
August 12, 2022

From stardom, VIKINA shines like the most dazzling of diamonds. Since making her debut at a young age, the Miami-born artist of Ecuadorian-Cuban Latin heritage has continued to earn the respect of her fans around the world becoming the latest sensation in Latin EDM music with the unconditional support of her record label Mr. 305 Records.
VIDEO: Moreish Idols Share Video For 'W.A.M.'
August 12, 2022

London's Moreish Idols arrived this year with the absurdist smarts of 'Speedboat' and the contorted punk-funk of 'Hangar', their debut singles for tastemakers Speedy Wunderground. Following widespread support across the pair, the band has now released their debut EP for the label, Float, with four tracks. Watch the new music video now!
Ian Flanigan To Release Debut Album 'Strong' in September
August 12, 2022

Country music singer/songwriter and The Voice Season 19 finalist Ian Flanigan will release his upcoming debut album. He has consistently released fan favorite singles such as “Grow Up” featuring Blake Shelton, “Under A Southern Sky,” and “Last Name On It,” showing not only his versatility as a singer but as a songwriter as well.