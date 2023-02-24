VIDEO: Maren Morris Unveils New Tour Recap Video For 'I Can't Love You Anymore'

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris unveils a new video for "I Can't Love You Anymore" today recapping live footage from last year's headlining Humble Quest Tour, which saw her play sold out shows at iconic venues across the country including the Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Radio City Music Hall, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and more.

Additionally, tickets are now on sale for Maren's recently announced headline show in London at O2 Forum Kentish Town on July 5-get tickets here. Maren will also tour arenas in Europe and Canada with The Chicks later this year-see full routing below.

Last year was a standout for the superstar. Her critically acclaimed March album Humble Quest was named to best of the year lists from Pitchfork, the Los Angeles Times and Rolling Stone and earned her three Grammy nominations for Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for the Gold-certified "Circles Around This Town."

Humble Quest, released via Sony Music Nashville's Columbia Nashville, debuted at #2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and broke the record for most first day and first week streams globally on Amazon Music for a country album by a female artist. In addition to its three Grammy nominations, the album was nominated for Album Of The Year at the 2022 CMA Awards.

MAREN MORRIS LIVE

June 20-Oslo, NO-Spektrum*

June 21-Stockholm, SE-Avicii Arena*

June 23-Amsterdam, NL-Ziggo Dome*

June 27-Cardiff, UK-Cardiff Castle*

June 28-Glasgow, UK-OVO Hydro*

June 30-Dublin, IE-3Arena*

July 2-Birmingham, UK-Utilita Arena Birmingham*

July 4-Manchester, UK-AO Arena*

July 5-London, UK-O2 Forum Kentish Town

September 5-Vancouver, BC-Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*

September 7-Calgary, AB-The Scotiabank Saddledome*

September 8-Edmonton, AB-Rogers Place*

September 10-Saskatoon, SK-SaskTel Centre*

September 12-Winnipeg, MB-Canada Life Centre*

September 15 -Ottawa, ON-Live at Canadian Tire Centre*

September 16-London, ON-Budweiser Gardens*

September 18-Toronto, ON-Scotiabank Arena*

* with The Chicks