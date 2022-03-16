VIDEO: MOD SUN & Friends Star In Shopping Cart Musical For 'Rich Kids Ruin Everything'

Today, alt-rock singer, writer & producer MOD SUN shares the video for "Rich Kids Ruin Everything," the first single off his upcoming album. Calling back to the glory days of larger than life music videos & featuring impressive shopping cart choreography, the visual is a perfect companion to the pop-punk anthem.

Teaming up again with John Feldmann (5 Seconds of Summer, The Used, Panic At the Disco), this is the first new music from MOD SUN since his highly successful 2021 release of Internet Killed The Rockstar (100 million+ streams).

"I grew up a scene kid, I grew up a skateboarder and a pop punk kid and I used to get made fun of for being all of those, for the way I looked, the way I dressed, for the way I acted and all the things love and it's both awesome and hilarious, yet confusing seeing the general public and pop culture to embrace all the things that I that I would get torn down for," said MOD SUN. "I'm trying to let people know that there's more to this world than what's currently popular. I want kids to feel like it's important to be visionaries, not followers."

"A shopping cart represents the perfect duality of consumerism and people with nothing. For this song, I wanted to make an art piece instead of a narrative. We see so much of the same thing in videos lately. My goal is always to push the boundaries of not repeating myself. I've never had a video with dancing and choreography before and I think this is the perfect song for it."

In addition to the new single, MOD SUN co-wrote and co-produced a majority of the tracks on Avril Lavigne's latest album, Love Sux, which debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart. He will also be joining Lavigne on her Bite Me 2022 Canadian Tour in May.

MOD SUN recently gave a raw, unfiltered look at his life like you've never seen before in his documentary, Remember Me Just Like This. The film footage spans from childhood through the making of his latest album and features many of his friends and collaborators including Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Huddy and Travis Barker. He also has a feature film, Good Mourning, which he co-wrote and co-directed with Machine Gun Kelly dropping later this year.

Watch the new music video here: