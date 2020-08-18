VIDEO: MK Reveals The Official Music Video For Summer Jam '2AM'

As well as the music video, Brighton born DJ and producer Endor has unveiled his club ready takes of the original.

MK's new single '2AM' with London based vocalist Carla Monroe has been given some stunning visual treatment with the official music video for the hit single out on 17th August.

The sun soaked cut, directed by award winning UK talent Sashinski, follows ten real life couples from all walks of life as they navigate the hazy East London backstreets to link up for a park day filled with dancing, love and happiness.

As well as the music video, Brighton born DJ and producer Endor has unveiled his club ready takes of the original - a hard hitting tech house beat paired with a delicate acid line throughout gives '2AM' a more gritty, underground feel.

Following on from 2017 smash single '17', MK and Carla Monroe have again joined forces on their newest single '2AM' which has already amassed over two million streams on Spotify alone and drawn radio plaudits from the likes of BBC Radio 1 and Kiss FM, gearing up to be another feather in MK's ever growing cap.

MK has also featured in Spotify's new playlisting campaign, 'track IDs', which are co-curated by some of the world's leading DJs, including MK, Aluna, Black Coffee, Jayda G. and Spotify's editorial team and include songs DJs play in their sets. Each playlist will also include original tracks from the DJ and will be refreshed on a weekly basis.

With over six hundred million career streams accumulated, MK is one of the most idolised figures from the world of dance music. With over 30 years in the game, he is best known for the platinum-selling 'Back & Forth' and '17' which has sold more than one million copies in the UK alone. '17' was preceded by 'Piece of Me' in 2016, another platinum-selling record to add to MK's pile of growing accolades.

An all too familiar lockdown park setting, the official music video for '2AM' is a true representation for the times we're in.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You