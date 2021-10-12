VIDEO: MIREI Shares New Music Video for '1998'

Pop, R&B, and chill electronic-influenced Japanese artist MIREI returns with a lush video for new jazz-laced single "1998" out now via Cool Japan Music.

Named after MIREI's birth year, the track explores her feelings about being stuck between two generations. Split between Millennials and Gen-Zers, she struggles to find which one is most relatable to her and where she belongs.

She asks on the chorus, "am I young, or am I old?" The lyrics are filled with juxtapositions of the two age groups, the lyrics mention the shift from handmade mixtapes to Spotify's algorithmically generated playlists, hand-rolled car windows to self-driving cars, watching celebrity tabloid relationships to swiping left on dating apps. It'll have you in your feels as MIREI goes down memory lane and reflects on how things have changed over the years.

Stemming from her experiences living in both Japan and the United States, MIREI's music is a melting pot of worldwide musical genres. The rising artist uniquely blends elements of pop, J-pop, R&B, electronic and house to create a global sound which has attracted the attention of listeners all over the world by-way-of social media. Through her music, MIREI often speaks up on issues in the Asian music scene that are often swept under the rug, or unrecognized overseas, as well as cultural topics and social issues-making her an idiosyncratic talent and voice of this generation, both musically and lyrically.

Watch the new music video here: