VIDEO: Lonnie Releases Video For Debut Single 'One Night Stand'

Be sure to tune into your favorite iHeart channel to hear the song.

Jan. 04, 2023  

Rising talent Lonnie - whose blend of alt-R&B, melodic rap, and pop appeal is making him one to watch this year - has released the music video for his debut single "One Night Stand."

Watch the video which sees Lonnie at a house party musing about wanting more from a romance than a one-night encounter with the dreamlike shots perfectly matching the song's captivating rhythm and an ethereal soundscape grounded by his smooth vocals.

The standout moment of the track is the chorus's interpolation of "Lovefool" by The Cardigans, a genius repackaging of a classic for the modern era. With growing streams, "One Night Stand" is quickly building, and, for the first time ever, iHeartRadio will play "One Night Stand" on every Pop, Rhythmic, and Urban radio station all day long on January 6th as part of their New Music Friday.

Says Lonnie of the track, "This is a story of a guy who is in love with a girl, and she wants to act like they're dating but doesn't want to prioritize a relationship. The guy is chasing after her to actually be together, but she is chasing after fun and distractions, so he cuts it out because he doesn't want to ruin it with a one-night stand. He would rather wait for something serious."

Lonnie, signed to visionary entertainment mogul Vincent Herbert's MUSE Group, is a natural storyteller and visual artist whose songs often begin as a cinematic idea for a music video in his mind.

With talent and drive well beyond his 20 years, he brings his own undeniable formula to his music, cultivated from years of honing his craft (from doing choir/talent shows all through school while growing up in California to independently making music) and diving into his diverse influences, especially a lot of older music which he was turned on to by his sisters when his parents were at work - everything from '60s oldies, '80s hits, and 2000s R&B, pop and hip-hop music, to Queen, Elvis, Frank Sinatra - as well as multi-talented artists like Bruno Mars and Usher.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Colin Flora



T. Graham Brown Welcomes Billy Dean As His Guest On SiriusXM Photo
T. Graham Brown Welcomes Billy Dean As His Guest On SiriusXM
T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel 58 will debut new episodes for January, starting Wednesday, January 4 at 10/9c PM, featuring an interview with Billy Dean. LIVE WIRE is a one-hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown's closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life.
The Royal Arctic Institute Releasing Mini-Album of Post-Rock Instrumentals Photo
The Royal Arctic Institute Releasing Mini-Album of Post-Rock Instrumentals
The band includes drummer Lyle Hysen (Das Damen, Arthur Lee, The Misguided), guitarists John Leon (Roky Erickson, Summer Wardrobe, Abra Moore) and Lynn Wright (And The Wiremen, Bee And Flower, Shilpa Ray), bassist David Motamed (Das Damen, Two Dollar Guitar, Arthur Lee, Townes Van Zandt), and keyboardist Carl Baggaley (Headbrain, Gramercy Arms). 
ATTLAS and Richard Walters Unveil New Single Nothing Permanent Photo
ATTLAS and Richard Walters Unveil New Single 'Nothing Permanent'
After making their debut in November 2022, Sun Lo, the electronica project from ATTLAS and Richard Walters make a grand return with new single “Nothing Permanent.” Picking up where “Factory Gates” left off, listeners are greeted with feathery synths and Walters’ epic vocals that give way to lush rolling arpeggios.
Combustion 96 Captivate on New Single On The Line Photo
Combustion 96 Captivate on New Single 'On The Line'
Starting the new year off strong, anonymous project Combustion 96 has released its new single “On The Line” featuring Threat Signal vocalist Jon Howard. “On The Line” was written by Combustion 96, Jon Howard, and Philip Näslund. The track was produced by Combustion 96 and Philip Näslund and mixed and mastered by Kristoffer Folin/Purple Skull Music.

