VIDEO: Lonnie Releases Video For Debut Single 'One Night Stand'

Rising talent Lonnie - whose blend of alt-R&B, melodic rap, and pop appeal is making him one to watch this year - has released the music video for his debut single "One Night Stand."

Watch the video which sees Lonnie at a house party musing about wanting more from a romance than a one-night encounter with the dreamlike shots perfectly matching the song's captivating rhythm and an ethereal soundscape grounded by his smooth vocals.

The standout moment of the track is the chorus's interpolation of "Lovefool" by The Cardigans, a genius repackaging of a classic for the modern era. With growing streams, "One Night Stand" is quickly building, and, for the first time ever, iHeartRadio will play "One Night Stand" on every Pop, Rhythmic, and Urban radio station all day long on January 6th as part of their New Music Friday.

Says Lonnie of the track, "This is a story of a guy who is in love with a girl, and she wants to act like they're dating but doesn't want to prioritize a relationship. The guy is chasing after her to actually be together, but she is chasing after fun and distractions, so he cuts it out because he doesn't want to ruin it with a one-night stand. He would rather wait for something serious."

Lonnie, signed to visionary entertainment mogul Vincent Herbert's MUSE Group, is a natural storyteller and visual artist whose songs often begin as a cinematic idea for a music video in his mind.

With talent and drive well beyond his 20 years, he brings his own undeniable formula to his music, cultivated from years of honing his craft (from doing choir/talent shows all through school while growing up in California to independently making music) and diving into his diverse influences, especially a lot of older music which he was turned on to by his sisters when his parents were at work - everything from '60s oldies, '80s hits, and 2000s R&B, pop and hip-hop music, to Queen, Elvis, Frank Sinatra - as well as multi-talented artists like Bruno Mars and Usher.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Colin Flora