VIDEO: Liz Cass Releases 'Shaken' Lyric Video

The song is the latest to be taken from her forthcoming debut album The Words out later this year.

Jul. 6, 2022  

Liz Cass has released a lyric video for her new single 'Shaken'. The song is the latest to be taken from her forthcoming debut album The Words out later this year via Ultra Records.

'Shaken' finds Liz providing comfort and strength when overcoming turbulent times in this stunning synth-pop track. Her honest vocals are paired with waves of rich bass, glistening electronics and delicate yet propulsive guitars.

Regarding the single Liz says, "'Shaken' is about trying to find a way back to yourself after experiencing something that has had a profound effect on your wellbeing and shaken the fabric of who you are. You're never quite the same and it can take time. But after you heal, you can get back to a happier, stronger version of what was there before."

'Shaken' is the latest song to be taken from her forthcoming debut album The Words, which also features previously released singles 'Human' and 'Killers'. The tracks are a beautiful display of the heartfelt songwriting of Liz Cass, a singer who propels her songs straight from the soul.

Her forthcoming debut album finds Liz offering intimate personal insights through captivating sounds ranging from rich atmospheric electronics to huge pop hits in a record that is sure to win over the hearts and minds of fans around the world.

Liz celebrated the release of 'Shaken' with a performance on the main stage at El Dorado festival at the weekend. She has a further festival appearance at Secret Garden Party this month and has announced a London headline show at Laylow on September 10th.

Watch the new lyric video here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



