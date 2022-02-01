VIDEO: Little Hurt Releases New Track 'Get Out Of My Life'

Alt-pop band Little Hurt, Colin Dieden's solo project, have just dropped their new track and music video for "Get Out Of My Life".

"Get Out Of My Life" is about that feeling of wanting to laugh while you break everything in your house. This is the first song I've released in a year, and as I'm sure is true for everyone, a lot has happened in that time. This one in particular is about losing who I was certain was the love of my life. It's very personal to me, so naturally I'm gonna scream about it. I also just really wanted to make a rock song my fans could jump up and down to," states Colin Dieden about the track.

Dieden adds about the music video, "When Kyle and I first started discussing this video we realized pretty quickly that the song was sort of speaking for itself. We didnt need some big narrative or story. We were just trying to create something energetic as opposed to something that could potentially distract from how authentic and honest this song is

"For us, this video boiled down to one thing: energy. As soon as I heard the song, I knew I needed to see Colin go absolutely nuts like he does live. It feels almost triumphant- like after a breakup, where you're living your best life specifically so your ex knows how much better off you are without them. That's why we got all our friends together to be in it- everyone has someone they'd love to shout "GET OUT OF MY LIFE" at," states music video director Kyle Vorbach.

The singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Colin Dieden had all but forgotten his childhood baseball nickname, "Little Hurt", until he woke up from a deep sleep one night in 2019. Feeling a strong need to fulfill the name once more-not at home plate, but in the studio and on stage as the moniker for his solo music, Little Hurt was born.

By 2019, that "kid" had come a long way from Kansas, fronting The Mowgli's to international success upheld by over 200 million cumulative streams, critical acclaim from Rolling Stone and The Fader, and sold out shows far and wide. After nearly a decade, he desired to share himself like never before though.

Moving on with the blessing of his bandmates' (and friends), Colin began writing for what would become Little Hurt in early 2019. Holed up in a studio alongside producer and frequent collaborator Rob Ellmore, Colin opened up and recorded a handful of demos. Those demos caught the attention of The Orchard, who signed him straight away upon first listen. Equally influenced by everything from Jack Kerouac to Louis The Child, Crosby Stills Nash & Young to Major Lazer, as well as touchstones such as The National and The Smiths, he fashioned a dreamy and dynamic style rooted in ethereal production flourishes and candid lyricism on the line between alternative and pop.

Little Hurt's music has received rave reviews and has been featured on Spotify's The New Alt, New Noise and It's Alt Good playlists, Amazon's Best of 2020 Alternative and Fresh Alternative playsists, and Pandora's New Music Now, New Alt Now Top Alt Hits, Alt Nation and more.

Watch the new music video here: