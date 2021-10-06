VIDEO: Lightleak Shares Music Video for 'No Icon'

Chicago's Lightleak is pleased to present the official video for "No Icon" the second single to be lifted from their debut full-length album, "Tender Fits" out November 12.

Lightleak's Dustin Currier says, "I feel extremely lucky to have such talented and tasteful and instinctive players who lent their skills here: Seth Engel, of Options understood from day one exactly what I was going for and brought so much life and groove to this song with the drums, both in his performance and engineering of the drum recording; the simultaneous lightness and fullness of Vivian's McConnell [aka V.V. Lightbody] voice lend the exact exuberant, choral quality I'd dreamed of, which is doubly reinforced by the ever-dependable brass section of Ben Grigg (trumpet) and Logan Bloom (trombone).

The official video for "No Icon" was shot by Amanda Trenholm, concept and editing by Dustin Currier. The video debuted today at Northern Transmissions and can also be shared at YouTube.

Tender Fits is inaugural release for Lightleak's Dustin Currier's new record label, Model Love Songs. In addition to a full digital release, the limited edition 160-gram LP contains a 10-page DIY zine insert featuring original artwork and photography by Currier and Emily Dupree.

Watch the video here: