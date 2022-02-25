VIDEO: Jewels Gold Shares 'The Teller' Single & Live Video

Today, buzzing 21-year-old singer-songwriter Jewels Gold - known by many for her viral TikTok covers and original performances - shares "The Teller," the third single off her debut singles collection, due March 18.

The collection concludes with the majestic 6+ minute track, "Royalty / Life Is Meant To Be Lived," inspired by Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" and The Beatles' "Golden Slumbers / Carry That Weight."

"The lyrics of 'The Teller' share the story of a an encounter I had a few summers ago with two friends. They had just gone to a psychic in Asbury Park, NJ and wanted me to experience it so I could hear all about my future. It got me thinking a lot about fate, free will and manifestation. So instead of going to the psychic I wrote The Teller. It's a reminder that we create our own destiny. We can design our lifestyles, we can choose who we surround ourselves with, and we can choose who we want to be," Jewels said.

For the next six weeks, Jewels will be sharing each of her six singles, along with a live video performance of each song, starting with her first single, "Fond Memories," out today.

"I'm choosing to share my songs in their most natural form, and that's exactly what this collection is," said Jewels of the video collection. "I'm inviting everyone to be a part of the songs as they evolve. I want to bring every listener on the journey from live acoustic performances to produced anthems."

In celebration of her debut, this month, Jewels is heading out on a short Northeast tour with Sofar Sounds, in addition to a headlining date in NYC on April 7.

21-year-old JEWELS GOLD has that almost impossibly rare gift of portraying her entire path to the world without having actually walked it yet.

A sought after performer from her earliest years, Jewels attended the prestigious Berklee College of Music in 2018. After only a year of college, she decided to move back to her native New Jersey to focus on writing and recording her first album, collaborating with an array of renowned producers and artists.

With a finished EP, in July 2021 the prolific writer met with her manager to plan the release, but after playing some new songs for him on her living room piano they realized her writing showed immense growth. Jewels raced to the studio to record and film live performances and capture the magic that was felt in her living room that day.

Around the same time, Jewels started sharing her singing on TikTok, posting a mix of original and cover songs on a daily cadence.

Her popularity on the app grew quickly. Within months she built a loyal following, and by the end of 2021 she had become one of the fastest growing female vocal accounts on the app - amassing over 275,000 followers and millions of likes in a matter of weeks. With her engagement growing by the day and fans calling for her to release her own songs, Jewels decided it was time to finally put her music out into the world. The acoustic studio sessions were a natural fit.

Jewels adds, "I want to share these songs in a way that's real and authentic. There's no vocal tuning, no cuts, no gimmicks - just a piano, my lyrics and me. It's untraditional, but powerful. I love the idea of sharing a song in its rawest form and inviting my listeners to be a part of the song as it evolves."

On February 11th, 2022 Jewels Gold will be releasing her music in a way that's seldom done - unedited videos and songs released once per week for six weeks. These live performances are sure to prove that Jewels is a legend in the making.

Watch the live performance here: