VIDEO: Isshac Releases New 'Mr. Nobody' Music Video

Up and coming artist, Isshac has just released his first single Mr. Nobody from his debut album, 'To Each Their Own,' out on April 15th.

Primarily a drummer & sound engineer based in Los Angeles, this is Isshac's first breakthrough record as an independent artist. 'To Each Their Own' is written, recorded, played & produced entirely by Isshac.

Mr. Nobody captures the essence of driving down the coast of Malibu, without a care in the world. It has the nostalgic feeling of leaving something behind, mixed with optimism for what is to come. It's like sunshine in a song and the perfect vibe to heal your soul.

Watch the new music video here: