VIDEO: INDIGO SPARKE Shares Video For 'Hysteria'

Indigo Sparke's album will be released on October 7.

Sep. 22, 2022  

Indigo Sparke shares a video "Hysteria," the title track from her forthcoming Aaron Dessner-produced album out October 7th via Sacred Bones, which has been named one of the most anticipated albums of the fall by Pitchfork and Brooklyn Vegan.

"This song is about being inside of love, right at the edge of hysteria," says Sparke "There is often an axis point in things. A place where things can tip into chaos or become unhinged. A marker point. As beautiful and turbulent as these moments are, sometimes it's hard to return from them to a place that makes sense and feels safe. I think for so long and maybe still, sometimes, I find it hard to keep my balance in love. So many fireworks.

So many sorry's. So much hope. So much deep yearning. So much joy. So much poignant reflection in the tidal pools of intimacy. This song was the birth place of the whole album. I had this song and the title before the rest found a home inside of this world too. I am still trying to unravel the bitter sweet nature of love and longing. What it means to truly let go. What it means to truly love."

If Sparke's acclaimed debut album Echo bore the mark of producer Adrianne Lenker's intimate, spectral approach, then Hysteria is comparatively full-bodied and warm like a raging fire, as Dessner's ornate instrumentation perfectly compliment Sparke's songwriting. The result is music that sounds timeless. It is a huge and beautiful sweeping work that possesses a rare and reflective power.

Sparke is currently on tour supporting The National and has a co-headline tour with Aoife Nessa Frances scheduled for late fall. All dates below.

Watch the new music video here:

Indigo Sparkle Tour Dates

9/22 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

9/23 - Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater *

9/24 - Harrisburg, PA @ Riverfront Park *

11/29 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

11/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's ^

12/1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool ^

12/2 - Boston, MA @ Mid East Club ^

12/3 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz ^

12/5 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake ^

12/7 - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout ^

12/9 - Seattle, WA @ The Sunset ^

12/11 - Portland, OR @ Miss Studio ^

12/13 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of The Hill ^

12/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers ^

* w/ The National

^ w/ Aoife Nessa Frances

