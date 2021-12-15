VIDEO: Holding Absence Release Live Video For 'Drugs And Love'

Earlier this year, UK breakout rockers Holding Absence performed their latest album The Greatest Mistake Of My Life live & in color during a stream from the beautiful Portland House in Cardiff. To mark the band kicking off their UK tour supporting Creeper today, they have released a video taken from the livestream of their performance of album track "Drugs and Love."

Frontman Lucas Woodland comments "We are once again super excited to show you guys some more footage from our live-streamed album-in-full performance from earlier this year! Drugs and Love is one of our favorite songs on the record, and we're hyped to release this version for everyone to enjoy."

Determined to make the stream as special as possible, the band enlisted not only Grammy-nominated producer Romesh Dodangoda (who produced previous singles "Gravity" and "Birdcage" and mixed the Bring Me The Horizon Live At The Royal Albert Hall DVD) and director Zak Pinchin (who worked with the band on "Like A Shadow", "In Circles", "nomoreroses" and more) to work on the project, but also additional musicians Toby Evans (Casey), Arwel Brown (Nightlives) and Caitlin Woodland, to help elevate the songs to a whole new level.

The Greatest Mistake Of My Life is available for purchase on various formats here.

In the band's own words, "This album is about telling stories that are presented through the lens of hindsight, regret and looking back. There are songs that celebrate life when faced with death, and others that speak to the choices we make about how we live our lives. The fear of love, newfound respect for life and the covering up of depression are all subjects that rear their head. The Greatest Mistake Of My Life exercises emotion in many ways, and that was an important thing for us to do, because emotion isn't rigid - it's not just love or joy or sadness - it's a lot of things."

Starting tonight, the band will be main support to Creeper across their headline UK tour. Holding Absence will then fly over the pond to support DAYSEEKER on their upcoming US run, kicking off on April 2 in Los Angeles, CA. DAYSEEKER will be performing their 2019 release Sleeptalk in its entirety with additional support from Thornhill and Caskets. Purchase tickets here.

Tour Dates

4/2 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram

4/3 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

4/5 - Mesa, AZ - Underground

4/6 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

4/8 - San Antonio, TX - Rockbox

4/9 - Dallas, TX - The Loft

4/10 - Houston, TX - Warehouse (Studio)

4/12 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

4/13 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectables

4/14 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

4/15 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)

4/16 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

4/17 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

4/19 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

4/20 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

4/21 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

4/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

4/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory

4/24 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

4/26 - Columbus, OH - Skully's

4/27 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

4/28 - Lakewood, OH - Foundry

4/29 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

4/30 - Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theatre

5/1 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam

5/3 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

5/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock

5/6 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

5/7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

5/8 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore

5/10 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

5/11 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

5/12 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst

5/13 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

Watch the new music video here: