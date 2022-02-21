VIDEO: Gab De La Vega Releases 'Demons of Tomorrow' Music Video

Singer-songwriter Gab De La Vega has released a new single titled "Demons of Tomorrow", an energetic and melodic track, arranged by the full lineup of his backing band, The Open Cages.

The video released to promote the single, captures the imagery of a concert in a small live club, with stage diving, pogo and sing-alongs worthy of the wildest punk concerts... and the choice was not random.

Gab De La Vega says: "Two years ago I had just released my third album when the pandemic broke out. I was able to play a bit since then, but it was very little compared to what it was supposed to be, especially in terms of shows with the full band lineup.

So we decided to organize the filming of the video as a real concert in a small live club, where both we musicians and the people who attended could relive the emotion of that magical and cathartic moment that is a live show. Everyone really missed it and the energy was through the roof. I think the video captures well the most genuine feelings of that moment, as well as the single.

The times we've been through fueled my Demons of Tomorrow, which invaded everyday's life as well. Being on stage, playing this song with my bandmates and singing it with the people galvanized me. Live music is lifeblood."

The single Demons of Tomorrow," available on all digital platforms, was recorded in July 2021 and is out now, less than a month before Gab De La Vega's fourth album recordings begin. Gab says, "music is a vital fuel to fight my demons, for me. It will be an authentic, dynamic and profound album."

Watch the new music video here: