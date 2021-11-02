VIDEO: David Archuleta Releases New 'Beast' Single

David Archuleta has revealed his latest single & video, "Beast", it's one of his more personal songs to date as he states here, "Beast was written after a frustrating time of seeing the relationship I was in going downhill because of my own internal battle. I normally consider myself a pretty cheery person even though I'm shy. I was feeling discouraged to see that no matter how I tried and who I was with, and how great they were it always ended by this other side of me coming out and dragging things down. My own internal "Beast.""

The new track comes on the heels of his most recent release, "Movin'" which featured not one, but two versions of the song. David explains, "Movin was a song I wanted to have fun with and challenge myself by literally Movin' with some choreography. I wanted just a touch of Latin feel even though it's not necessarily Latin music."

With "Movin's"- After Hours mix David says, "I asked Nate Dodge, the producer, to see what we could do to spice up Movin's original mix. In Nate fashion, he ended up coming up with something completely different though, lol. I loved the alternate feel, but it felt like a completely different song. I fell in love with both versions, couldn't make up my mind, and decided I'd just release both. Because they both get me movin'.

David Archuleta became a star when he was just 16 years old. In 2008, more than 30 million television viewers fell in love with his angelic voice and their 44 million votes made him runner-up and fan favorite in Season 7 of American Idol. Soon after, David's single "Crush" debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. According to Nielsen SoundScan, the track sold 166,000 downloads in its first week in the U.S. and subsequently more than 1.92 million digital copies to reach double platinum.

Three months later, David's self-titled album went gold, selling more than 750,000 copies in the U.S., and more than 900,000 copies worldwide. David currently resides in Nashville where his music career continues to flourish, garnering millions of music streams a month and selling out 2 national tours per year.

Watch the new music video here: