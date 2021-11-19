VIDEO: Clinton Kane Performs 'I GUESS I'M IN LOVE' for Vevo's 2022 DSCVR Artists to Watch

Vevo, the world's leading music video network released the complete list for its highly-anticipated Vevo DSCVR "Artists to Watch" 2022 campaign. Beginning November 1, Vevo's DSCVR ATW will showcase engaging, high-quality live performance video content from the class of 2022, with two unique performances from each artist, shot exclusively for Vevo.

Born out of Vevo's taste-maker series and brand DSCVR - "DSCVR Artists To Watch" is now in its 8th year and consists of 21 global artists whom Vevo has tipped to break through to the mainstream.

With over 500 submissions, Vevo's DSCVR ATW program is one of the most highly anticipated and competitive lists to appear on, as the artists and bands that make it receive critical exposure and promotion that help propel their careers. ATW artists and bands will be marketed and featured in Vevo's expert music video programming via playlists and editorial features across Vevo's network, including YouTube and connected TV platforms, such as Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, and Apple TV.

Vevo has a long history of supporting and introducing emerging artists to new global audiences and its DSCVR ATW champions emerging artists through live performance content. Alumni include now-household names such as Billie Eilish, Pop Smoke, Sam Smith, EarthGang, Guaynaa, Lewis Capaldi, Arlo Parks, Maggie Rogers, James Bay, Jorja Smith, and more.

Speaking to their Vevo DSCVR "Artists To Watch" live performance video for "I GUESS I'M IN LOVE," that's streaming everywhere as of today, Clinton Kane says, "I'm humbled and grateful to be chosen as a Vevo DSCVR Artist to Watch! Thank you to Vevo and thanks to the fans and everybody. It's incredibly wild to be chosen for this legendary honor."

Parul Chokshi, Vevo's Senior Director of Talent, says, "I dare you to resist feeling when listening to Clinton Kane. Whether he is singing about obsessive love or gut wrenching regret, he pulls you in for a cathartic roller coaster with his raw, melodic voice and delivery. Clinton has a rare ability to unify music fans with his passionate emotional performances. No matter who you are, how you identify, or where you are from, everyone understands those intense, vulnerable moments that are inevitable in relationships. We're delighted to name Clinton Kane as an Artist to Watch in 2022." - Parul Chokshi, Senior Director, Talent Booking."

Vevo's global in-house production teams worked closely with the artists and their teams to shoot all content in accordance with the CDC's COVID-19 safety protocols. All content was shot in 2021.

The Vevo DSCVR Artist to Watch 2022 campaign is sponsored by Ray-Ban Stories, built in partnership with Facebook.