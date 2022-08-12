VIDEO: Carly Rae Jepsen Releases 'Beach House' Music Video

GRAMMY®-, Juno- and Polaris Prize-nominated singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen releases the video for her newest single "Beach House."

Directed by Taylor Fauntleroy, who also directed the quietly stunning video for "Western Wind," the video for Beach House was shot on a beach in Malibu, California and brings the all-too-real account of the wild unpredictability of app-based dating to life.

Featured in the clip are cameos played by some of Jepsen's close friends and collaborators including bassist Bobby Wooten, tour manager Tony Marino, vocalist Sophi Bair, songwriter Ben Romans, producer Cole Marsden Greif-Neill, three-time video cameo friend Jimmy Loweree and friends Jenna Lightner, Kirsti Schroeder and Darwin Vanko, just to name a few.

Both "Beach House," and "Western Wind" will be featured on Jepsen's new album, The Loneliest Time, which will be released October 21 on 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records. The Loneliest Time is available for pre-order HERE.

Jepsen will give fans a taste of the new album when she hits the road next month on her The So Nice Tour. For a complete list of tour dates, and to purchase tickets, visit www.carlyraemusic.com/tour.

Watch the new music video here: