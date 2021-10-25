VIDEO: Brandi Carlile Makes SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut

Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer and New York Times Best Selling author Brandi Carlile made her debut as the musical guest on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" this past weekend with host Jason Sudeikis performing "Broken Horses" and "Right On Time."

Watch the performances below!

Both songs are from Carlile's acclaimed #1 new album, In These Silent Days. In celebration of the release, Carlile will perform a series of landmark shows next year as part of her newly confirmed "Beyond These Silent Days Tour" including Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre on June 11, Los Angeles' The Greek Theatre on June 24, Nashville's Ascend Amphitheatre on July 8 and 9, St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on July 30, Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on August 6, D.C.'s Merriweather Post Pavilion on August 18, Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 9 and 10, Boston's TD Garden on October 21 and New York's Madison Square Garden on October 22. Special guests featured on the tour include (in alphabetical order): Ani DeFranco, Brittany Howard, Celisse, Indigo Girls, Lake Street Dive, Lucius, Sarah McLachlan and Allison Russell. See below for complete details.

Artist pre-sale will begin Thursday, October 28 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following Friday, October 29 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.brandicarlile.com. Citi is the official card of the "Beyond These Silent Days Tour." As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 26 at 12:00pm local time until Thursday, October 28 at 10:00pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Ahead of the newly confirmed dates, Carlile will once again perform Joni Mitchell's legendary album Blue in full to a sold-out audience at Carnegie Hall on November 6. Moreover, her wildly successful "Girls Just Wanna Weekend" will return February 1-5, 2022. The sold-out vacation destination event held at Mexico's Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya will once again feature an all-female-fronted lineup including performances by Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, Indigo Girls, Lucius, Margo Price, Yola, KT Tunstall, Allison Russell, Amythyst Kiah and Katie Pruitt as well as special guests.

Released on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records, In These Silent Days debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart, Top Rock Albums chart and Tastemaker Albums chart (stream/purchase here). Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings, the record was inspired by the mining of Carlile's own history while writing this year's #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir, Broken Horses (Crown), and conceived of while she was quarantined at home with longtime collaborators and bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth.

The ten songs chronicle acceptance, faith, loss and love and channel icons like David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Elton John and Joni Mitchell-the latter two who, by some sort of cosmic alignment of the stars, have turned out to be close friends in addition to being her biggest heroes and inspirations.

"Broken Horses" performance:

"Right on Time" performance:

Tour Dates

November 6-New York, NY-Carnegie Hall (SOLD OUT)

February 1-5-Riviera Maya, Mexico-Girls Just Wanna Weekend (SOLD OUT)

April 22-Miramar Beach, FL-Moon Crush 2022

April 29-Indio, CA-Stagecoach Music Festival

June 11-George, WA-Gorge Amphitheatre*

June 24-Los Angeles, CA-The Greek Theatre†

July 8-Nashville, TN-Ascend Amphitheatre‡

July 9-Nashville, TN-Ascend Amphitheatre‡

July 30-St. Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center+

August 6-Chicago, IL-Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island#

August 18-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion§

September 9-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre~

September 10-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre§

October 21-Boston, MA-TD Garden^

October 22-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden^

*with special guests Sarah McLachlan and Lucius and featuring Celisse

†with special guest Lucius

‡with special guests Indigo Girls and Celisse and featuring Lucius

+with special guests Lake Street Dive and Celisse

#with special guests Ani DeFranco and Celisse

§with special guests Indigo Girls and Allison Russell

~with special guests Lucius and Allison Russell

^with special guest Brittany Howard