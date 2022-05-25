VIDEO: Beth // James Share 'The Sun' Music Video

Austin's Beth // James premiere the video for "The Sun," from their forthcoming album Get Together, today via Twangville. "The Sun" captures the warmth of being present and grateful for the good moments, soaking it all in while you can.

"'The Sun' starts as a quiet ballad but builds in intensity towards a grand, electric guitar-fueled conclusion. It is both enchanting and dramatic. Beth's vocals are a focal point, buoyant and uplifting, while Burchill's guitar and harmonies add to the song's potency." - Twangville

It is the fourth song released from their debut full-length album Get Together that blends an eclectic mix of Americana tradition, modern folk and hints of indie pop and rock: the "crisp folk pop gem" (-Indy Review) of "Boy Genius," to the "vulnerability and strength" (-AudioFemme) ballad "Voicemails" and the "upbeat, foot tapping" (-Americana UK) danceable pop of "Shake It Out".

Beth // James will celebrate Get Together on tour including a hometown Austin release show on June 3. Further tour dates below.

Beth // James is the Austin-based husband/wife duo of Mikaela Beth and Jordan James Burchill who met at the University of North Texas's prestigious jazz program. Both highly accomplished players, Jordan and Mikaela are deeply embedded in the Austin music scene, and have gathered a constellation of like-minded friends who contribute throughout the record.

Jordan has been a collaborator of Austin psych-rockers White Denim in the past, and their shared love of jazz, great songwriting, and all things guitar proved to be a perfect fit. Their song "Lion Eyes" from the debut EP All In Life made its way into Spike Lee's Oscar-nominated BlackKklansman.

Watch the new music video here:

U.S. TOUR DATES

MAY 28 / KERRVILLE, TX @ Kerrville Folk Festival

JUN 3 / AUSTIN, TX @ Captain Quackenbush's Coffeehouse

JUN 10 / AUSTIN, TX @ Sofar Sounds Austin

JUN 16 / DENTON, TX @ Andy's Bar & Grill

JUN 17 / FORT WORTH, TX @ The Post at River East

JUN 22 / NEW YORK, NY @ Sofar Sounds

JUN 24 / NEW YORK, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

JUL 19 / GREENOUGH, MT @ Paws Up

AUG 5 / LOS ANGELES, CA @ The Hotel Cafe